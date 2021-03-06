New River Valley receives one-shot vaccine, details distribution plan

The Virginia Department of Health’s New River Health District has received 5,000 doses of the single-shot, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release from the district office.

Half of the doses will go to pharmacies and other vaccination partners in the district, for people 65-older. The VDH will administer the other half to frontline essential workers in Phase 1b, and to those in Phase 1a and high-priority 1b categories who waited specifically for the one-dose vaccine, according to the news release.

An appointment-only vaccination event is scheduled for Monday at Radford University’s Dedmon Center, to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those prioritized groups. Due to limited supplies, this is not a public event. Vaccines will be given only to those individuals at higher risk of exposure to COVID-19 or of severe illness, including essential workers, in priority order. These individuals and groups will receive invitations and appointments, the release states.

The Virginia Department of Health has a centralized preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccinations: vaccinate.virginia.gov.