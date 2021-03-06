New River Valley receives one-shot vaccine, details distribution plan

The Virginia Department of Health’s New River Health District has received 5,000 doses of the single-shot, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release from the district office.
Half of the doses will go to pharmacies and other vaccination partners in the district, for people 65-older. The VDH will administer the other half to frontline essential workers in Phase 1b, and to those in Phase 1a and high-priority 1b categories who waited specifically for the one-dose vaccine, according to the news release.
An appointment-only vaccination event is scheduled for Monday at Radford University’s Dedmon Center, to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those prioritized groups. Due to limited supplies, this is not a public event. Vaccines will be given only to those individuals at higher risk of exposure to COVID-19 or of severe illness, including essential workers, in priority order. These individuals and groups will receive invitations and appointments, the release states.
The Virginia Department of Health has a centralized preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccinations: vaccinate.virginia.gov.
To preregister for future New River Valley-based events or get more information, go to www.NRVRoadtoWellness.com. For general information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
The J&J vaccines are approved for 18-older. They require only one dose and do not require ultra-cold storage.
“All of the approved vaccines are excellent,” New River Valley Health District director Noelle Bissell said in the release. “They are all safe and they all do an excellent job of preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death.”
She added: “While cases are decreasing and we are going strong in our vaccination efforts, we need to continue to watch our distance, wear our masks and wash our hands to prevent spread. It will take time to get enough people vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, and in the meantime we all need to look out for each other.”
Virginia has received a total of 69,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, to be targeted by VDH for large scale vaccination events across the state. Over time, all vaccine allocations are expected to increase.