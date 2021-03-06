No one hurt in Saturday plane crash at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

A single-engine airplane slid down the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport runway Saturday morning, with landing gear not in place. Neither the pilot nor the passenger was hurt in the crash, an airport spokesman said.

The Cessna T210N, a piston-driven, turbo-charged plane, landed on its belly about 10:45 a.m., airport spokesman Brad Boettcher said. There had been no mayday signal, and investigators were working to determine what happened with the landing gear, Boettcher said. He did not have the names of the pilot and passenger. The plane, which is based at the airport, had flown out of Roanoke-Blacksburg earlier that day and was returning when it crashed.