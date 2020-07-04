State police and Botetourt County Fire and EMS cleared a Saturday morning tractor-trailer fire that had closed Interstate 81 north in Botetourt County. The driver, who was hauling steel on a flatbed, was unhurt, authorities said.
Flames were reportedly showing beneath the vehicle's cab just before 9 a.m., and the cab was fully engulfed by the time first responders arrived, about 10 minutes later, Botetourt County Battalion Chief Camille Moore said afterward.
Three miles north of exit 168, both northbound lanes were closed for more than a half-hour, with one lane opening at 9:44 a.m. and both lanes open just before 11:30 a.m., according to Virginia Department of Transportation Twitter page @I81VA. The scene was clear at 11:50 a.m., VDOT tweeted.
