No, this bill isn't trying to eliminate snow days for Virginia students

“I’ve heard this bill called the killer of snow day dreams,” Siebert said. “That’s simply not the case.”

Schools have to make up those days, but what can happen is that if bad weather persists, those days end up getting tacked on at the end of the school year. Mark Miear, superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools, said that a problem that can arise is that students may receive less days of instruction before the Standards of Learning tests.

“This will allow for more consistent instruction,” Miear told the Senate panel.

The legislation wouldn’t force school divisions to do this. Suetterlein said he anticipates only those that have set up robust virtual learning programs to meet the needs of students would use it.

“This bill is not about taking away snow days, it’s about empowering communities to use tools and methods forged in the pandemic to provide flexibility in the future,” Siebert said.

Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, raised the issue of students not having access to high-speed internet, which has been one of the many problems schools have grappled with in trying to conduct virtual learning.