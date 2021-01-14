No, this bill isn't trying to eliminate snow days for Virginia students

RICHMOND — When there was a water main break at a school in Salem last week, the building had to shut down for three days.
Closing the school wasn’t a major hassle. Like school divisions across Virginia, Salem has gotten the hang of offering virtual learning since the coronavirus pandemic broke out last year, forcing schools to shutter. Salem sent the teachers and students, who were at the school for in-person instruction, home with supplies they needed to learn.
“We didn’t miss a beat,” said Alan Siebert, superintendent of Salem City Schools.
Situations like this have got school leaders thinking: If schools can offer virtual learning during a pandemic, why not allow them to offer it in limited circumstances when there’s no longer a pandemic?
Siebert pitched the idea to Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, who is sponsoring legislation, along with Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, to allow school divisions to use virtual learning in unexpected situations, like inclement weather or a water main break, which causes a school to shut down.
The pandemic has altered many of the ways people live, businesses operate and government offers services. There have been widespread changes to liquor laws, voting and how to educate children. During this General Assembly session, lawmakers are debating how to make some elements of those changes permanent.
“Even when the pandemic is over, virtual learning won’t be put back in the box,” predicted Keith Perrigan, superintendent of Bristol Public Schools and president of the Coalition of Small and Rural Schools of Virginia. “Education will never be the same.”
When there is severe weather — like a heavy snowfall — typically schools have to shut down until roads are safe for buses to get students to and from schools. Suetterlein recalled how two years ago Roanoke County had to shut down schools for much of January because of all the snow the region got.
Under the legislation from Suetterlein and McNamara, when there is severe weather or another unexpected emergency situation that would force a school to close, the school division can use remote learning. The school division wouldn’t lose basic aid funding from the state, which is based on student attendance counts, as long as the instruction is comparable to what students receive while in a physical building.
“We’re trying very hard to reopen our schools, but one of the benefits of all this is we’ve gotten much better at being able to provide remote learning in unanticipated times,” Suetterlein told the Senate Education and Health Committee on Thursday.
The legislation has attracted attention, especially from people who love sledding and snowball fights.
“I’ve heard this bill called the killer of snow day dreams,” Siebert said. “That’s simply not the case.”
Schools have to make up those days, but what can happen is that if bad weather persists, those days end up getting tacked on at the end of the school year. Mark Miear, superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools, said that a problem that can arise is that students may receive less days of instruction before the Standards of Learning tests.
“This will allow for more consistent instruction,” Miear told the Senate panel.
The legislation wouldn’t force school divisions to do this. Suetterlein said he anticipates only those that have set up robust virtual learning programs to meet the needs of students would use it.
“This bill is not about taking away snow days, it’s about empowering communities to use tools and methods forged in the pandemic to provide flexibility in the future,” Siebert said.
Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, raised the issue of students not having access to high-speed internet, which has been one of the many problems schools have grappled with in trying to conduct virtual learning.
Miear said Montgomery County has provided mobile WiFi to many students, and it worked with a local company to get cell service to areas where students didn’t have that. He said that of the roughly 10,000 students the division serves, about 50-75 of them have internet or cell service issues. Miear said that the schools have provided educational packets for those students.
“Usually snow and inclement weather isn’t a surprise,” Miear said. “We know it’s coming.”
Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, who is leading a campaign to reopen the schools by threatening to jam up the state budget unless the legislature agrees to his proposal to open the schools back up, was worried schools would abuse the policy to stay closed longer than they have to be. He suggested limiting how many days a school could offer virtual learning once the pandemic is over and in-person learning resumes.
“I think we need to put boundaries on this because any school division could take this and run with it,” Petersen said.