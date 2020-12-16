Northam proposes $50 million to advance goal of bringing passenger rail to New River Valley

“We really do believe there’s a strong demand out there,” Mitchell said.

Transportation officials have said a need is clear for different forms of transportation to move up and down Western Virginia as an alternative to the congested Interstate 81.

For instance, the Virginia Breeze bus line that connects Blacksburg to Washington, D.C., carried nearly 29,000 riders in 2019, well exceeding the forecast of 7,000 annual riders, according to the public transportation department. Even with buses operating at 50% capacity during the pandemic, more buses have been added to handle the ridership. The public transportation department has studied adding additional stops and extending it to Bristol.

As part of this effort to extend passenger rail to the New River Valley, the state would also like to add a second train out of the Roanoke station, which got passenger rail in 2017. When the train route expanded from Lynchburg to Roanoke, Roanoke train revenues have exceeded operating costs. The route also has the highest load factor — the percentage of occupied seats — of any Virginia route, according to the public transportation department.