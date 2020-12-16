Northam proposes $50 million to advance goal of bringing passenger rail to New River Valley

Gov. Ralph Northam unveiled his proposed changes to the state’s two-year budget, which includes funding for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations and other pandemic assistance and $50 million to advance a goal to extend Amtrak passenger rail service to the New River Valley.
New River Valley government and community leaders have been eager to restore passenger rail to the region to boost economic development and provide long-distance transportation for students enrolled at Virginia Tech and Radford University.
The plan has been chugging along for some time, but speaking to the House and Senate’s budget-writing committee on Wednesday, the Northam administration said the $50 million would allow the project to gather steam. The funding would go toward right-of-way and easement acquisitions and anything that would help reduce bottlenecks to make way for a passenger train in the New River Valley.
It’s not a done deal yet, and there is no firm timeline for when the state and Norfolk Southern Corp. will strike an agreement.
“We’ve been working with Norfolk Southern for quite a while, and we appreciate their partnership and diligence in getting this done,” Jennifer Mitchell, director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, said in an interview.
Mitchell said a preliminary ridership forecast shows one train out of the New River Valley would attract 16,000 to 20,000 riders a year.
“We really do believe there’s a strong demand out there,” Mitchell said.
Transportation officials have said a need is clear for different forms of transportation to move up and down Western Virginia as an alternative to the congested Interstate 81.
For instance, the Virginia Breeze bus line that connects Blacksburg to Washington, D.C., carried nearly 29,000 riders in 2019, well exceeding the forecast of 7,000 annual riders, according to the public transportation department. Even with buses operating at 50% capacity during the pandemic, more buses have been added to handle the ridership. The public transportation department has studied adding additional stops and extending it to Bristol.
As part of this effort to extend passenger rail to the New River Valley, the state would also like to add a second train out of the Roanoke station, which got passenger rail in 2017. When the train route expanded from Lynchburg to Roanoke, Roanoke train revenues have exceeded operating costs. The route also has the highest load factor — the percentage of occupied seats — of any Virginia route, according to the public transportation department.
“We have a once in a lifetime opportunity when it comes to dealing with Norfolk Southern in the Western part of the state and some of the tracks they own and getting rail service to Southwest Virginia,” said Clark Mercer, Northam’s chief of staff.
The General Assembly will convene Jan. 13 for its regular session to consider bills and make any changes to the budget.
Other budget items
Next year is Northam’s final full year in office. He and Democrats who control both chambers passed last session what they described as the “most progressive” budget in Virginia’s history. However, the pandemic forced the state to halt many of the Democrats’ priorities in the budget because of the hit to revenues.
The legislature met throughout the summer to pass a revised budget, which Northam signed just a month ago.
Northam’s budget is based on a revenue forecast that anticipates $1.2 billion more in revenue than the forecast released in August.
“That shows the economy continues to improve and our revenues along with it,” Finance Secretary Aubrey Layne said.
Northam’s budget includes an array of spending proposals related to navigating the coronavirus pandemic. There’s $90 million to support the coronavirus vaccine deployment in Virginia. He also wants to put $15.7 million into the rent and mortgage relief program to help people struggling to pay for housing.
It includes $500 million to prevent reductions to school division funding due to a decline in enrollment while parents placed their children in other learning environments. The budget also includes a 2% bonus for teachers and support positions, but if certain financial benchmarks are met, Northam may press the legislature to make the 2% bonus a permanent raise instead.
Northam also wants to put an additional $15 million into the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative, one of the state’s primary mechanisms to expand broadband to areas where there is no internet. The additional funds would bring the total grant pool to $50 million.
The program requires funded projects to be public-private partnerships, with a local government partnering with a private sector internet service provider to bring service to that community. The legislature is expected to debate in the upcoming session a policy proposal to allow municipal broadband authorities, like the Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority, to compete for these funds without a private sector partner.
Northam also put in his budget $36 million for a program to provide low- or moderate-income Virginians free or low-cost job skills training in high-demand fields through the community college system. Northam had this as a priority earlier this year, but he had to put it on hold because of the economic plunge.
Northam’s other spending priorities include various investments into “historic justice initiatives,” including $500,000 to replace the statue of Robert E. Lee in the U.S. Capitol and $11 million to transform the public space around the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond.
He also has a batch of spending measures related to criminal justice reform, including funding to establish a framework for the legalization of recreational use of marijuana. Democrats have emphasized legalization as an equity issue because Black Virginians are arrested and convicted at a higher rate for possession of small amounts of marijuana than white Virginians.
Northam also included $700,000 for the Virginia Parole Board to improve victim services assistance and notification, and to hire additional investigators, examiners and a release planning coordinator. Republicans have continued to criticize the parole board and Northam for the release of certain people with violent convictions, particularly in situations where the victim or victims’ families weren’t notified of the person’s release.
