CHRISTIANSBURG — Clerk of Town Council Michele Stipes plans to leave her job, a move that will bring an end to a more than two-decade tenure as a key staffer for the elected body.
Stipes, the wife of Councilman Brad Stipes, made her plans official in a recent letter addressed to town council and town management, with the clerk writing that she won’t seek reappointment in January for the 2021 calendar year.
“After much contemplation, I have decided to focus my full attention on my role as a special education aide with Montgomery County Public Schools,” Michele Stipes wrote. “It has been an honor and a privilege to have served the town of Christiansburg as clerk of council for the past 21 years, and I am grateful to each of you for your support and trust over the years.”
Stipes said she notified Town Manager Randy Wingfield in January of her plan to only serve up until December of this year and told him that she would provide council with an official letter during the summer.
Stipes, who town records show earns a salary of $14,544, holds one of the five jobs directly appointed by the council. The other positions are town manager, town attorney, police chief and treasurer.
Among other duties, clerks are responsible for keeping the records of town council discussions and meetings and perform functions such as tallying votes on issues.
The clerk is also responsible for collecting and filing each council members’ statement of economic interest, a form all locally elected officials are required to provide and that lets the public know what financial interest the official holds.
The filing of the statements of economic interest is one of the issues at the root of an ongoing review of Councilwoman Johana Hicks, who was elected this past November.
During a review earlier this year, Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt determined that Hicks had made some errors in the statement of economic interest forms that Hicks filed with the town in January and with the registrar last year.
One of the errors in the town form was an incomplete disclosure of each rental property Hicks or another family member owns. The initially filed document showed two properties in Christiansburg and one in Radford. That information, Pettitt said, contradicted publicly available land records showing over 20 properties owned by Hicks and her husband across Montgomery County and Radford.
The statement of economic interest was one of the issues noted in a statement that Mayor Mike Barber read at a council meeting last month during a code of ethics discussion triggered by Hicks’ recent situation.
When the property listing issue was brought to Hicks’ attention, the councilwoman “commented a separate sheet ‘was given to the clerk of council and SHE misplaced it,’” Barber’s statement reads.
The mayor’s statement, however, says that the statement of economic interest form clearly states that no attachments are allowed and that additional information can be listed on the document’s final page.
Hicks recanted her statement in a meeting with Stipes and the town manager and said that the separate sheet was found at home and destroyed, according to Barber’s statement.
Hicks continues to dispute that part of the mayor’s statement.
“That was a lie. I don’t know who created that lie,” Hicks said.
While Hicks eventually issued corrections on the forms, she maintains that Stipes made a mistake when the statement of economic interest to the town was first provided.
“One page went missing. I did turn that in. She [Stipes] didn’t double check that everything was submitted,” Hicks said Tuesday.
Pettitt said Monday that she didn’t see any indication that Stipes and the registrar last year made errors with the initial filings.
Pettitt added: “Neither of them has any duty to make sure the forms are complete, signed or filled out properly. Their duty is simply to accept and maintain the form.”
Pettitt also previously said that it appears Hicks’ errors arose from careless inattention to detail, rather than willful criminal actions.
The issue over the statement of economic interest was addressed in a string of May 1 town emails obtained by The Roanoke Times. In a response to Hicks, Councilwoman and Vice Mayor Merissa Sachs wrote that her fellow councilwoman’s comments on the matter appear to accuse the town’s clerk of being derelict in her duty by losing Hicks’ properties form.
“This is a serious accusation and I would like clarity from you please,” Sachs wrote.
Hicks responded with: “Merissa Sachs, don’t put words in my mouth.”
Sachs then wrote that Hicks was deflecting.
Stipes said her decision to leave the clerk job has nothing to do with the recent events on council.
“As stated in my letter, it has been an honor and a privilege to serve council and the community over the past 21+ years, but I am ready to pass the reins along to the next appointed clerk,” she wrote in an email.
Stipes’ start as clerk precedes her husband’s arrival to town council by several years. Brad Stipes was first elected in 2006.
