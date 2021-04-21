Community: Rotary Club of Christiansburg-Blacksburg Citizen of the Year

The Rotary Club of Christiansburg-Blacksburg presented its 2021 Citizen of the Year Award to Debbie Sherman-Lee via Zoom ceremony at their April 12th meeting. She was honored for her many years of volunteer involvement which have made Christiansburg and the New River Valley a better place to live, work and raise a family – exactly the purpose of the Citizen of the Year Award.

Sherman-Lee shaped the lives of several generations of students and student teachers in the Montgomery County Public School system. She taught health, physical education and driver training at Christiansburg High School for nearly 36 years before retiring in 2010. Danny Knott, member of the Rotary Club and long-time MCPS employee, recalled learning much from Sherman-Lee as her student teacher early in his education career.

More than one former student commented that she could be mayor of the town because of her many connections. A close friend, Lisa Garcia said of her, “She has a heart of gold and is one of the humans that most epitomizes servant leadership. She knows everyone and taught many, many years and is both well-loved and well-respected. I consider her a dear friend, mentor and a role model.”