Community: Rotary Club of Christiansburg-Blacksburg Citizen of the Year

The Rotary Club of Christiansburg-Blacksburg presented its 2021 Citizen of the Year Award to Debbie Sherman-Lee via Zoom ceremony at their April 12th meeting. She was honored for her many years of volunteer involvement which have made Christiansburg and the New River Valley a better place to live, work and raise a family – exactly the purpose of the Citizen of the Year Award.
Sherman-Lee shaped the lives of several generations of students and student teachers in the Montgomery County Public School system. She taught health, physical education and driver training at Christiansburg High School for nearly 36 years before retiring in 2010. Danny Knott, member of the Rotary Club and long-time MCPS employee, recalled learning much from Sherman-Lee as her student teacher early in his education career.
More than one former student commented that she could be mayor of the town because of her many connections. A close friend, Lisa Garcia said of her, “She has a heart of gold and is one of the humans that most epitomizes servant leadership. She knows everyone and taught many, many years and is both well-loved and well-respected. I consider her a dear friend, mentor and a role model.”
After retiring Sherman-Lee has continued to serve the community as a volunteer. She is currently Chairman of the Board for Christiansburg Institute focusing on the restoration and preservation of the former school which provided education for black children from throughout southwest Virginia. Chris Sanchez, Christiansburg Institute Executive Director, said, “Debbie is a pillar of support,” and has been key to his orientation, growth, and enjoyment of the community.
Sherman-Lee is a member of the Christiansburg Ruritan Club and a volunteer at the Montgomery County Christmas Store where she organizes the Grandparents Corner. She is active in the Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County NAACP where she serves on the Political Action and Environmental and Climate Justice Committees. As a longtime member of the Asbury United Methodist Church, she volunteers with the Wolf Packs program to provide food packages for students. Sherman-Lee is also the chair of the Jim Crow and White Privilege Issue Group of the Dialogue on Race, a diverse community forum that examines racial issues articulated by Montgomery County’s African-American community and then develops and implements solutions.
Karen Jones spoke of Sherman-Lee’s spirit of kindness, empathy, compassion, caring, and energy in the community and said she’s “glad that she’s part of my village.” Debbie Sherman-Lee very much represents the values of the Rotary Club of Christiansburg-Blacksburg whose motto is “Service Above Self”. We are fortunate she is a leader in our community.
Visit the Rotary Club of Christiansburg-Blacksburg on Facebook at @ChristiansburgBlacksburgRotary for more information.
Submitted by Terri Fisher