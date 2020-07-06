Earth Fare logo

CHRISTIANSBURG — Earth Fare will serve as the anchor tenant for the Christiansburg Marketplace, executives with the specialty grocer and the shopping center announced during a brief visit in town Monday afternoon.

The grocer will occupy most of a large building that it will share with other smaller retailers, the rest of which will be announced at a later time, said Chris Carlsen of NRV Investments, the firm that owns the Marketplace.

The arrival of Earth Fare is anticipated to plug a key hole in the ongoing redevelopment of a shopping center that has struggled and sat mostly empty for years.

The Earth Fare building is about a quarter of the way complete and is scheduled for a spring 2021 opening.

