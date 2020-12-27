Former Virginia Supreme Court justice to lead Virginia Tech's endowment organization

“I was practicing law and knew that from an environmental standpoint it was important to capture the coalbed methane gas, as opposed to venting it into the atmosphere,” she said. “And oil and gas and coal operations working in tandem could make that happen so it could be used in a productive manner and not vented into the atmosphere, as it was a greenhouse gas.”

McClanahan said that she is “familiar with the divestment issue,” in which investment funds rid themselves of fossil fuel assets, but that “it would be incredibly premature for me to state any opinion on that.”

Divestment has been a high-profile issue recently on Tech’s campus. The university’s endowment came under scrutiny last year from students who called on Tech to rid its wealth from any companies that profit off the burning of fossil fuels.

McClanahan pointed to her experience as a judge when asked about how some members of the public might view her work on fossil fuels, given that divestment may prove an issue for the foundation.