Former Virginia Supreme Court justice to lead Virginia Tech's endowment organization

A former Virginia Supreme Court justice will become the next CEO of the Virginia Tech Foundation.
Elizabeth McClanahan, president and dean of the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, will take control on June 1 of the organization that manages the university’s $1.3 billion endowment.
McClanahan, 61, will succeed John Dooley, who announced in August that he would retire.
“The foundation is deeply involved in realizing the university’s mission and vision,” Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said in a university press release. “Elizabeth brings a wealth of experiences in law, leadership, and higher education, and I look forward to working closely with her on our key strategic initiatives and partnerships.”
Sandra Davis, a former foundation board chair, and Dwayne Pinkney, the university’s chief business officer, led the search committee for Dooley’s successor.
McClanahan retired from the Virginia Supreme Court in September 2019. The General Assembly elected her to the court in 2011. Before that, she served as a judge at the Court of Appeals of Virginia for eight years and served briefly in the state attorney general’s office as a chief deputy.
“I’m very excited and honored to start to lead the foundation,” McClanahan said Wednesday. “My focus will be to listen and learn from John and the foundation’s many partners so that I can be prepared to lead the foundation.”
McClanahan repeatedly declined to discuss her vision for the foundation or her views of the challenges that face the organization.
“I think it’s premature to comment on those things as long as John is CEO,” she said.
McClanahan said her ties with Virginia Tech go back to childhood, when her mother would host Virginia Cooperative Extension homemaker clubs. She was involved in 4-H in her youth and eventually served as president of the Virginia 4-H Foundation Board of Trustees.
That’s how she came to know Dooley, who was the 4-H foundation’s executive director at the time.
Since her retirement from the court, McClanahan has served as an adjunct finance professor and advisor to the dean of Tech’s business college. She has served on the board of visitors for the College of William and Mary, her alma mater, and was chair of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia in the 1990s.
Back when McClanahan practiced law, she forged a legal niche around company ownership issues with coalbed methane, natural gas extracted from coal beds. She was hired by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to write white papers on the issue. In private practice, she represented oil, coal and natural gas companies and in the early 2000s was vice president of the Virginia Oil and Gas Association, an industry trade group.
“I was practicing law and knew that from an environmental standpoint it was important to capture the coalbed methane gas, as opposed to venting it into the atmosphere,” she said. “And oil and gas and coal operations working in tandem could make that happen so it could be used in a productive manner and not vented into the atmosphere, as it was a greenhouse gas.”
McClanahan said that she is “familiar with the divestment issue,” in which investment funds rid themselves of fossil fuel assets, but that “it would be incredibly premature for me to state any opinion on that.”
Divestment has been a high-profile issue recently on Tech’s campus. The university’s endowment came under scrutiny last year from students who called on Tech to rid its wealth from any companies that profit off the burning of fossil fuels.
McClanahan pointed to her experience as a judge when asked about how some members of the public might view her work on fossil fuels, given that divestment may prove an issue for the foundation.
“That’s what I’ve spent the last 17 years doing, listening to all views,” McClanahan said. “Regardless of whatever position I would take ... I certainly would not espouse views and opinions prior to listening.”
McClanahan grew up in Buchanan County and attended law school at the University of Dayton in Ohio. A 2011 profile in The Bristol Herald Courier on her appointment to the state’s high court explained how McClanahan beat breast cancer in 2007 after a harrowing treatment regimen.
“I certainly faced plenty of challenges, and we’re all facing challenges that we’ve never seen before in our lives clearly,” McClanahan said when asked about taking the reins of the foundation amid a pandemic that has upended everyday life. “But having said that, I never shied away from a challenge, and anybody who knows me knows I have a huge commitment and willingness to work, harder and hardest, and I love nothing better than moving mountains. So challenges present opportunity.”