Literacy Volunteers of the NRV names new executive director

Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley welcomed Ginny Ritenour Ayers as its new executive director Jan. 10.

“Ginny brings a remarkable blend of impactful fund development and volunteer engagement experience together with a strong history of leadership,” said the organization’s board Chair Karim Khan in a news release. “We are so excited about the skills, passion and enthusiasm she will bring to our mission to change lives through literacy.”

In her previous position as director of alumni chapter programs at Virginia Tech, Ayers led alumni volunteer management and fundraising programs for 14 years. She has extensive experience leading a team to meet their strategic goals through engagement programs. Prior to her employment at Virginia Tech, Ayers was employed for 14 years with New River Foundry in various roles. Ayers earned a master’s in education from Virginia Tech in 2014.

“I’m ready to leverage my leadership strengths, organizational skills and love for the New River Valley to better benefit our diverse community members right here at home,” said Ayers, in the release. “Having worked both in the manufacturing sector and higher education in the NRV, I’ve had front-row exposure to the needs of our neighbors and the lack of resources available for adult literacy skills development. I have a personal affinity for the work of LVNRV, and I look forward to supporting and expanding our variety of educational opportunities to help our students achieve their goals.”

The organization’s previous executive director, Linda Jilk, will continue to be employed with LVNRV in a part-time role focused on promoting student literacy learning, according to the release.

Literacy Volunteers of the NRV, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization and United Way partner agency, offers free educational services for adults who want to improve reading, writing, English, math, basic computer skills, or prepare for the GED or U.S. Citizenship exam to achieve goals for self-sufficiency. Instruction is provided one-on-one as well as through small groups and classes provided at community-based locations throughout the New River Valley, as well as online. A family literacy program, offered in partnership with local public libraries, teaches parents skills to help their children succeed in school. Skill UP NRV is an initiative to help adults learn skills to get and succeed at a job. The Bridge to Digital Literacy initiative helps adults access technology and skills for virtual tutoring and independence.

Each year, 200-300 adults receive literacy services through LVNRV thanks to the in-kind contributions of more than 150 volunteers and the generous financial support of the New River Valley community, according to the release.

It’s estimated that 24,000 adults in the NRV struggle with basic reading.

To learn more about LVNRV, visit www.lvnrv.org, email info@lvnrv.org, or call 382-7262.

- Submitted by Linda Jilk