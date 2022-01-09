Montgomery Museum presents work by Jenna Pynn

The Montgomery Museum of Art & History is pleased to present the very unique quilting work of artist Jenna Pynn. The exhibit will run from Jan. 10 through Feb. 25.

Jenna, a resident of Check, is a self-taught seamstress and owner of Calico and Old Lace, which features articles of clothing as well as wall hangings in quilted designs. She has been sewing clothing all her life, beginning with Barbie doll clothes and later making her own clothes. She gives credit for her gift to many great mentors and tutors who enhanced her skills and introduced her to quilting. Working from her home studio, she at present specializes in creating quilted clothing ranging from casual wear jackets to uniquely made quilted gowns for special occasions, as well as wall hangings, etc.

Calico and Old lace means one-of-a-kind handmade quilted items designed in free motion quilting and Seminole patchwork. Free motion quilting is sewn by machine, creating a raised effect on the design quilted. Seminole patchwork is sewn in a limitless array of colors, generally positioned for contrast, creating pattern bands that are applied to the quilted item. Quilted wall hangings are created by dye painting the image onto fabric and quilting with contrasting thread.

According to Jenna, “Calico and Old Lace, located in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Floyd County, is inspired by nature and beauty from the moods created by the changing seasons.”

The Montgomery Museum is located at 300 S. Pepper St. in Christiansburg. Be sure to stop by and enjoy this very unusual and lovely form of art!

- Submitted by Sue Farrar