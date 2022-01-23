Moss Arts Center offering several events this week

Virginia Tech’s Moss Arts Center presents two solo exhibitions featuring the work of artists Namwon Choi and Shin-il Kim. The exhibitions open with a reception on Thursday, Jan. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the Grand Lobby of center, which is located at 190 Alumni Mall.

In addition, both artists will join Moss Arts Center Curator Brian Holcombe for a moderated conversation on Friday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m. in the Cube. The in-person panel discussion event is free and no registration is required. A free livestream option will also be available.

Namwon Choi’s exhibit, “The Shape of Distance,” consists of 12 gouache paintings on geometric-shaped panels and two painted sculptures anchored by a 16-foot mural print of Choi’s tondo painting, “Shape of Distance (faceted circle).” These works will be on display in the Ruth C. Horton Gallery.

Trained in traditional Korean ink-wash painting, Choi’s multi-perspectival, geometric and finely detailed depictions of scenic byways evoke poetic ideas of time, transition and states of in-betweenness.

Shin-il Kim’s exhibit, “In Between Five Colors,” will be on display in the Miles C. Horton Jr. Gallery, Sherwood Payne Quillen ’71 Reception Gallery and Francis T. Eck Exhibition Corridor. It comprises a selection of Kim’s recent multimedia sculptures and select early stop-motion animations, and includes a new projection sculpture, “In Between Five Colors,” fabricated at the Moss Arts Center and viewable at night from Turner Street.

Korean-born Kim explores the limitations of language to make video sculptures and animations that shift between perception and reality. With light and color, he constructs form from the negative spaces of characters and the gaps between lines. Language becomes a barrier to seeing, and its absence reveals meaning under the surface of knowledge.

The center’s galleries are open Wednesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibitions will be on view through Saturday, March 26. The galleries and all related events are free and open the public.

If you are an individual with a disability and desire an accommodation, please contact Jonathan Boulter at 231-5300 or email jboulter@vt.edu during regular business hours.

Music also on tap

On Friday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m., the Danish String Quartet makes its in-person Moss debut with a performance that includes Purcell and Schumann quartets and the ensemble’s own Nordic folk music.

The event will be held in the center’s Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, located within the Street and Davis Performance Hall.

The Danish String Quartet is known for impeccable musicianship, sophisticated artistry, exquisite clarity of ensemble and an expressivity inextricably bound to the music. Audience members raved about their streamed “HomeStage” performance presented by the Moss Arts Center last year, underscoring that even treasured canon repertoire sounds new when performed by the Grammy-nominated ensemble.

Following the performance, the Danish String Quartet will interact with audience members in a question-and-answer session.

Quartet members will also coach Virginia Tech music students in an in-person master class in the center’s Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre on Friday, Jan. 28, from 11:30 a.m.to 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Tickets for the performance are $25-$55 for general public and $10 for Virginia Tech students. Tickets can be purchased online; at the Moss Arts Center’s box office, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; or by calling 231-5300 during box office hours.

***

Please note that proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test is required to attend the artist talk and the quartet performance. In addition, masks are required at all times for patrons, visitors and staff regardless of vaccination status in all indoor spaces at the Moss Arts Center.

Paid parking is available in the North End Parking Garage on Turner Street. Virginia Tech has also partnered with ParkMobile to provide a convenient, contactless electronic payment option for parking, which may be used at any parking meter, campus parking space, or lot with standard F/S, C/G or R parking.

For more information about events at the Moss Arts Center, go to https://artscenter.vt.edu.

- Submitted by Susan Bland