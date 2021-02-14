Pulaski landlord settles housing discrimination suit over emotional support dog

Mikhailo is a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, a registered assistance animal belonging to Charlene and Michael Butler, who used to live in the New River Valley.

He goes by the shortened handle of Mickey and, in keeping with his breed, he is a big dog, about 110 pounds. But Mickey was recently the center of a dispute far larger than himself, a housing discrimination lawsuit that last week concluded with a five-figure settlement award for the Butlers.

The disagreement arose in late 2017, soon after the couple moved in as tenants at Deerfield Village Townhomes, a small complex in Pulaski.

In a civil complaint filed last year, attorneys for Virginia’s Fair Housing Board argued that, before moving in, the Butlers told a Deerfield Village manager that Charlene Butler had an assistance animal as part of her treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder, and that she has a verified, disability-related need for the dog.

The complaint maintained that the couple also filed a reasonable accommodation request, informing the landlord that an emotional support dog would be living in the unit with them.

Under Virginia law, trained assistance animals are not considered pets and, in housing agreements, are not subject to common fees and restrictions.