Pulaski landlord settles housing discrimination suit over emotional support dog

Mikhailo is a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, a registered assistance animal belonging to Charlene and Michael Butler, who used to live in the New River Valley.
He goes by the shortened handle of Mickey and, in keeping with his breed, he is a big dog, about 110 pounds. But Mickey was recently the center of a dispute far larger than himself, a housing discrimination lawsuit that last week concluded with a five-figure settlement award for the Butlers.
The disagreement arose in late 2017, soon after the couple moved in as tenants at Deerfield Village Townhomes, a small complex in Pulaski.
In a civil complaint filed last year, attorneys for Virginia’s Fair Housing Board argued that, before moving in, the Butlers told a Deerfield Village manager that Charlene Butler had an assistance animal as part of her treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder, and that she has a verified, disability-related need for the dog.
The complaint maintained that the couple also filed a reasonable accommodation request, informing the landlord that an emotional support dog would be living in the unit with them.
Under Virginia law, trained assistance animals are not considered pets and, in housing agreements, are not subject to common fees and restrictions.
A recent guidance document by the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation put it this way: “The animal is essentially functioning as an assistive device in such circumstances; so just as a housing provider should not impose a wheelchair deposit for potential carpet damage, it should not demand upfront money for animal damage that may never occur.”
Even so, days after the couple moved in, Deerfield Village managers sought to impose a $250 nonrefundable pet deposit. The following April, according to the complaint, property owner Jeffrey Stump sent the Butlers a letter threatening legal action if Mickey remained, claiming: “It makes no difference that it is an emotional support dog. It is still a pet.” His notice gave them one week to remove the animal.
The case proceeded into Pulaski County General District Court, under a claim of a lease violation by the dog and $1,100 in unpaid rent, but court records show that case was dismissed. A separate tenant complaint, which the Butlers filed around the same time over maintenance issues, ended in a judgment for them of $3,340, records show.
The court also allowed the Butlers to terminate their lease, and they moved out in November 2018. But they filed a formal complaint which led, last year, to the suit by the state housing board. Stump and Deerfield Village were named as defendants, along with two other employees.
The suit claimed four counts of housing discrimination and asked for $66,307 in compensatory damages and $50,000 in punitive damages, citing the couple’s expenses, distress, humiliation “and a deprivation of civil rights ... a right to an equal housing opportunity without regard to disability.”
In a notice issued Wednesday, Attorney General Mark Herring said the case had been settled and he listed the terms: $30,000 in compensation to the Butlers and an order that the landlord attend annual fair housing training for three years. Stump was also ordered to observe nondiscrimination and reasonable accommodation policies.
“Virginians with disabilities have the right to live with an assistance animal, especially if [it] helps them live happier, more full lives,” Herring wrote. “I hope this sends a message to other landlords that housing discrimination of any kind will not be tolerated in the Commonwealth.”
Stump’s attorney, Kevin Holt of Roanoke, on Friday did not comment on the settlement but issued a written statement on the landlord’s behalf.
“Jeff Stump is a successful business owner and certified public accountant. He has owned rental property for over 40 years without incident,” it read.
“While he disputed many of the Butlers’ allegations, he will adopt non-discrimination policies that fully comply with all fair housing laws. He will continue to offer desirable housing options to members of the Pulaski community.”
The couple has since relocated to live near Morehead City, North Carolina.
On Friday, Charlene Butler said she was pleased with the outcome.
Childhood abuse caused stress disorders that leave her on partial disability, she said, but Mickey helps ease that: “He’s my lifeline.”
“I’ve had PTSD since I was a kid, and I have been in counseling for 20-plus years,” Butler, 39, recalled. “Nothing ever worked. I would get two steps ahead and then I’d be knocked back.”
“Since I’ve gotten him, I feel so much better. ... When I need help, he’s there. I can only relate it for an average person, but it’s like I have a weighted blanket that walks around on four legs and follows me everywhere.”
The dog, which the Butlers adopted in 2016, completed more than two years of training to receive certification as an assistance animal, Butler said. She said Mickey helps her emerge from traumatic flashbacks and cope with them, and he has been trained to find her if they’re ever separated.
“At some point, he’s not going to be around anymore,” she acknowledged. “I’m hoping that by the time he’s at his retirement age, I will be set up in my life so I can do it without him.”
Tenants and landlords with questions about housing discrimination can call the Virginia Fair Housing Office at 888-551-3247 or go online to www.dpor.virginia.gov/FairHousing.
Contact Neil Harvey at neil.harvey@roanoke.com or 981-3376. On Twitter @newsharvey.