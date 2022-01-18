Virginia Living’s ‘Best of Virginia’ vote continues until Jan. 31

There’s still time to cast your vote for New River Valley area businesses and organizations in Virginia Living magazine’s annual "Best of Virginia" readers’ survey. The survey closes at 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31.

The voting form and instructions can be found at https://www.virginialiving.com/vote2022.

Categories range from restaurants and events to services and shopping. There are more than 100 categories, but you do not have to make a selection in every one, and drop-down menus provide a number of preselected alternatives to help jog a voter’s memory. Write-in candidates are also welcome.

Based in Richmond, Virginia Living is an upscale lifestyle magazine with more than a half-million circulation that first hit newsstands in 2002. It publishes six bimonthly issues per year, plus the annual Best of Virginia issue that comes out in May.

The Roanoke Times