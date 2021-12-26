Warm Hearth’s Slone receives award from Montgomery Chamber

Amy Slone, associate director of development for the Warm Hearth Foundation, received the Individual Outstanding Community Service Award from the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce at their annual meeting Dec. 2.

Criteria for the Individual Outstanding Community Service Award include contributions of one’s time, talents and resources to the community and the chamber, along with the scope and impact of those contributions.

Slone, who joined the Warm Hearth Village team in 2016, became active in the chamber in 2018. Since then she has joined the Chamber Ambassador Team and has become an advocate and champion for other local businesses and organizations.

Slone is an active member of the Montgomery County-Blacksburg Kiwanis Club and First United Methodist Church – Pulaski. Her community service also includes a variety of volunteerism for organizations including the Montgomery County Christmas Store, Salvation Army, Luggage of Love NRV, Hockey Ministries International, Mountain View Humane Society, Floyd County Humane Society, United Way of the NRV, the Alzheimer’s Association and Alzheimer’s Impact Movement, Dementia Friends Virginia, RSVP of Montgomery County and Radford and His Hands on Africa, as well as the countless hours she spends educating, advocating and raising funds in support of seniors in need at Warm Hearth Village.

Slone reacted to the award saying, “I am so humbled to have received this honor from my peers. Giving what I have, even when it’s just sharing my time and talents, has always felt like the right thing to do, and I am so grateful that I have the opportunity to do it.”

Slone was also recently named to the board of directors for Leading Lights NRV. Their vision is to strengthen our community by inspiring a culture of volunteerism. They acknowledge and honor volunteers across the NRV who are making community-changing impacts. Criteria to be named to the board included fulfilling a community need, leading an existing program or initiating new ventures, on-going involvement, and improving the lives of others.

Warm Hearth Village is a nonprofit senior living community in Blacksburg that provides a full continuum of living options on our campus and in the home. WHV encourages employees to pursue activities that support the community, and congratulates Slone on these recent achievements.

- Submitted by Susan Bixler