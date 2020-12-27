Whatever happened to: Pulaski man likely moving from home of 40 years

The easement seems to be the main hiccup in Martin’s plan to remain at his current residence. After initially talking with the park’s property manager, Greg Nash, Martin said he was hopeful something could be worked out and said Nash seemed receptive to the idea. But since then, Martin and his family said they’ve tried contacting Nash to no avail.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Burcham also asked Martin to have an appraiser assess the value of the plot he wanted. He said he didn’t do that since he believed the alternate driveway was longer an option.

“He [Nash] quit answering our calls, so I’ve pretty much lost hope at this point. The 30 days are up since the town sent the letter,” Martin said Wednesday. “I guess they don’t want to deal with me either. ... All I was asking for was to pay for a little gravel road.”

Nash on Wednesday said it was Martin and his family who had stopped reaching out. He said he would still be willing to try and help if they got in touch.

Martin said he is thankful for the outpouring of support from the community, but he doesn’t feel the same about Burcham and the town council.