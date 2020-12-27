Whatever happened to: Pulaski man likely moving from home of 40 years

PULASKI — A former Pulaski town employee living on town land is likely going to have to move his home after failing to meet the locality’s requests that might have allowed him to stay.
Gary Martin — a town employee from 1975 until he retired at the end of 2015 — said he made a “handshake” deal in 1981 with the head of public works that allowed him to put his trailer on a portion of MacGill Park in exchange for maintaining the property in addition to his regular duties with the parks and recreation department.
The matter came to light in the fall when Darlene Burcham, who was then the interim town manager and is now in the position officially, was touring the park after receiving a complaint from a resident about the condition of the skate park and tennis court, Burcham told The Roanoke Times in October.
Burcham said she discovered Martin’s modular home sitting on a small patch of the approximately 10-acre park next to a basketball court and locker room facility. She went back to her office to find any documentation of the agreement Martin had with the town, but there was none to be found, Burcham said.
“I dug through what records I could find and could find no evidence that he was living there with the approval of the town. He was not paying any rent. I found that he’d been paying for water since only July 2016 yet he’d been living on the property for many, many years,” she said in October. “So I sent a notice stating I found no record of his approval or authority to live there and I gave him 30 days to vacate.”
Martin’s predicament made its way through local social media pages, with residents upset at how the town was handling the matter. After a protest in front of town hall in October, the town had on and off conversations about what could be done to rectify the situation.
Mayor Shannon Collins told Martin and his family members — some of whom live with him, including his son, daughter and three grandchildren — that he wanted to find a solution to the matter “that worked for all parties involved.” The town told Martin to mark out the area at the park that he wanted to purchase from the town, something Martin said he was glad to do since the issue came became public.
Burcham sent Martin a letter in mid-November outlining the steps he had to take if he wanted to keep his home where it’s been for decades.
The letter, dated Nov. 19, stated that the town council would be willing to consider an offer for the portion of land Martin requested, but with stipulations. The letter said Martin needed to get permission from the owners of MacGill Village — a development of rented duplexes behind his home — to install a driveway that would allow him to access his property from the back, so he wouldn’t have to use the road at one of the park’s entrances.
The town is interested in selling the land to a developer, and Martin using the current access road would hinder its ability to sell the property, according to town officials.
The easement seems to be the main hiccup in Martin’s plan to remain at his current residence. After initially talking with the park’s property manager, Greg Nash, Martin said he was hopeful something could be worked out and said Nash seemed receptive to the idea. But since then, Martin and his family said they’ve tried contacting Nash to no avail.
Burcham also asked Martin to have an appraiser assess the value of the plot he wanted. He said he didn’t do that since he believed the alternate driveway was longer an option.
“He [Nash] quit answering our calls, so I’ve pretty much lost hope at this point. The 30 days are up since the town sent the letter,” Martin said Wednesday. “I guess they don’t want to deal with me either. ... All I was asking for was to pay for a little gravel road.”
Nash on Wednesday said it was Martin and his family who had stopped reaching out. He said he would still be willing to try and help if they got in touch.
Martin said he is thankful for the outpouring of support from the community, but he doesn’t feel the same about Burcham and the town council.
“People have told me how they are saying I lived here mooching off the town, but they are the ones that moved me out here,” he said. “I’ve always paid for my own stuff, and they told me I could stay here as long as I want. I gave my life to this town, and now they are just hanging me out to dry.”
Amanda Martin, Gary Martin’s daughter, said it made her angry that some people have said he was living rent-free.
“He worked for the town for so long and often times seven days a week,” she said. “He was always doing stuff for the town and didn’t receive overtime for a lot of it. Heck, he was even mowing part of the park up until a few months ago when the town came and took the mower.”
Burcham and Collins have both said haven’t communicated with Martin in more than a month. Burcham said the issue will be discussed at the next town council meeting on Jan. 19.
Martin said he quit reaching out to the town, because he feels there’s no shot without the easement, but he does have a plan for the future.
He said developer David Hagan agreed to sell him a piece of property next to Calfee Park, home of the minor league Pulaski Yankees, where Martin currently works, and even held a day at the ballpark in his honor.
He said he is grateful for the plot of land but he expects that the cost of moving his home — which will have two be split into pieces and moved by truck — and buying the property to be upwards of $30,000, much more than he said he would have to pay to have the driveway installed and to purchase the property his home currently sits on.
Martin, 65, said his love and dedication for the town never wavered and he worked for the town whenever he was needed, even sacrificing time with his family and the prospect of ever getting remarried.