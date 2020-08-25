 Skip to main content
October trial set in Lee statue case
October trial set in Lee statue case

A Richmond Circuit Court judge will allow a lawsuit that intends to keep the Robert E. Lee statue in its place on Monument Avenue to proceed to trial, preserving the monument until at least October.

Judge Reilly Marchant on Tuesday issued a ruling that allows four of the five counts to proceed to trial, which is set for Oct. 19.

Gov. Ralph Northam had ordered the Confederate monument, which has become the focal point of racial injustice protests, to be removed.

But five residents who live near the statue sued to block its removal.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring had filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

