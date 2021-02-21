On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Feb. 22, 2021

Rocky Mount Town Council
Special called meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount. The meeting is not open to the public due to pandemic restrictions. To watch it, visit http://bit.ly/RMtowncouncilmeeting.
On the agenda: The town council will discuss appointing a person to fill the rest of Councilman Bobby Cundiff's term. Cundiff resigned Feb. 8. Details at rockymountva.org.
Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd.
On the agenda: An administrative change, appropriation of funds from sale of equipment.
Botetourt County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Botetourt County Administration Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville
On the agenda: Appointments to economic development authority, building code board of appeals, zoning appeals board; committee reports on broadband and circuit courthouse renovation study.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday, with a 7 p.m. session.
Where: citizens encouraged to watch live on RVTV channel 3, or on the county’s website roanokecountyva.gov
On the agenda: Resolution encouraging Roanoke County Schools to provide in-person learning options for students by March 15. Evening session to appoint representatives to the Roanoke County Towing Advisory Board.
Roanoke School Board
Work session
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Livestreamed at facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools
On the agenda: Superintedent Verletta White will provide a reopening update for the upcoming fourth nine weeks.
Roanoke County School Board
Regular session
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road and livestreamed at rcps.us/schoolboardmeetings
On the agenda: Full agenda at go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public