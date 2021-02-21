 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Feb. 22, 2021
0 comments

On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Feb. 22, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Rocky Mount Town Council

Special called meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount. The meeting is not open to the public due to pandemic restrictions. To watch it, visit http://bit.ly/RMtowncouncilmeeting.

On the agenda: The town council will discuss appointing a person to fill the rest of Councilman Bobby Cundiff's term. Cundiff resigned Feb. 8. Details at rockymountva.org.

Salem City Council

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd.

On the agenda: An administrative change, appropriation of funds from sale of equipment.

Botetourt County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Botetourt County Administration Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville

On the agenda: Appointments to economic development authority, building code board of appeals, zoning appeals board; committee reports on broadband and circuit courthouse renovation study.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday, with a 7 p.m. session.

Where: citizens encouraged to watch live on RVTV channel 3, or on the county’s website roanokecountyva.gov

On the agenda: Resolution encouraging Roanoke County Schools to provide in-person learning options for students by March 15. Evening session to appoint representatives to the Roanoke County Towing Advisory Board.

Roanoke School Board

Work session

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Livestreamed at facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools

On the agenda: Superintedent Verletta White will provide a reopening update for the upcoming fourth nine weeks.

Roanoke County School Board

Regular session

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road and livestreamed at rcps.us/schoolboardmeetings

On the agenda: Full agenda at go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories February 21 P

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert