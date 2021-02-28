On the Record: Government meetings for the week of March 1, 2021

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. The meeting will be broadcast on RVTV (Cox, Channel 3) and livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RoanokeVa

On the agenda: During the 9 a.m. session, the council will be briefed about the 2022 budget. In the afternoon, the council is expected to schedule a public hearing for 7 p.m. March 15 to consider an ordinance to ban guns from certain municipal facilities. Council chamber is still closed to the public due pandemic restrictions. Complete agenda can be found at https://tinyurl.com/9uw75946.