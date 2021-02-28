On the Record: Government meetings for the week of March 1, 2021

Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting
When: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. The meeting will be broadcast on RVTV (Cox, Channel 3) and livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RoanokeVa
On the agenda: During the 9 a.m. session, the council will be briefed about the 2022 budget. In the afternoon, the council is expected to schedule a public hearing for 7 p.m. March 15 to consider an ordinance to ban guns from certain municipal facilities. Council chamber is still closed to the public due pandemic restrictions. Complete agenda can be found at https://tinyurl.com/9uw75946.
Roanoke County School Board
Work session
When: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road and livestreamed at rcps.us/schoolboardmeetings
On the agenda: The fourth nine weeks reopening plan will be presented.
Vinton Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Virtual meeting, broadcast live online at Facebook.com/vintonva
On the agenda: Vinton historical society museum report, introduction of new police officer and three reports from the town manager.
Franklin County School Board
Public hearing
When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: East Auditorium, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, 225 Middle School Road, Rocky Mount
On the agenda: Hearing for public input on the school budget. Details at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board.