 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of March 1, 2021
0 comments

On the Record: Government meetings for the week of March 1, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
stockart roanokecityhall

FILE ART, Jan. 12, 2016: Flags ripple in the gusty winds along Lee Plaza with the backdrop of Roanoke city hall on Tuesday afternoon.

 HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times

Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting

When: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. The meeting will be broadcast on RVTV (Cox, Channel 3) and livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RoanokeVa

On the agenda: During the 9 a.m. session, the council will be briefed about the 2022 budget. In the afternoon, the council is expected to schedule a public hearing for 7 p.m. March 15 to consider an ordinance to ban guns from certain municipal facilities. Council chamber is still closed to the public due pandemic restrictions. Complete agenda can be found at https://tinyurl.com/9uw75946.

Roanoke County School Board

Work session

When: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road and livestreamed at rcps.us/schoolboardmeetings

On the agenda: The fourth nine weeks reopening plan will be presented.

Vinton Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Virtual meeting, broadcast live online at Facebook.com/vintonva

On the agenda: Vinton historical society museum report, introduction of new police officer and three reports from the town manager.

Franklin County School Board

Public hearing

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: East Auditorium, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, 225 Middle School Road, Rocky Mount

On the agenda: Hearing for public input on the school budget. Details at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 28

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert