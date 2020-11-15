 Skip to main content
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Nov. 16, 2020
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Nov. 16, 2020

Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting and public hearing

When: 2 p.m. meeting, 7 p.m. public hearing, Monday

Where: Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.

On the agenda: During the afternoon session, the council will hear the findings and recommendations of the Study Committee to Reduce Gun Violence. During the evening public hearing, council will consider amendments to the city’s zoning ordinance that would allow a bus station/transit center to be constructed downtown. Due to COVID-19, the chamber will be closed to the general public, but citizens can speak by contacting the City Clerk at clerk@roanokeva.gov or by calling 853-2541 by noon Monday. Full agenda can be found online at www.roanokeva.gov/AgendaCenter/City-Council-2.

Franklin County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Suite 104, Rocky Mount.

On the agenda: Supervisors will hear more public feedback and engage in more discussion about the Confederate monument at the county courthouse. Visit franklincountyva.gov for details.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday, and public hearing at 7 p.m.

Where: First floor board room, Roanoke County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive.

On the agenda: Visit roanokecountyva.gov for details.

Vinton Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Virtual, broadcast live via facebook.com/vintonva

On the agenda: Public hearings and consideration of leasing town property for the expansion of two businesses, update on the expansion of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium. Visit vintonva.gov for details.

