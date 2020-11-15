On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Nov. 16, 2020

On the agenda: During the afternoon session, the council will hear the findings and recommendations of the Study Committee to Reduce Gun Violence. During the evening public hearing, council will consider amendments to the city’s zoning ordinance that would allow a bus station/transit center to be constructed downtown. Due to COVID-19, the chamber will be closed to the general public, but citizens can speak by contacting the City Clerk at clerk@roanokeva.gov or by calling 853-2541 by noon Monday. Full agenda can be found online at www.roanokeva.gov/AgendaCenter/City-Council-2.