ON THE RECORD
ON THE RECORD

  • 0
BLACKSBURG

What: Town Council

When: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council chambers, Blacksburg Municipal Building, 300 S. Main St.

COVID advisory: Limited seating will be available. Citizens are encouraged to watch the meeting live on Comcast Cable, WTOB Channel 2, or streamed live on www.blacksburg.gov/tcmeetings.

For information, visit https://www.blacksburg.gov/.

CHRISTIANSBURG

What: Town Council

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Council chambers, Town Hall, 100 E. Main St.

On the agenda: Discussion and action by mayor and council on rezoning and condition-use permit requests by Caldwell Construction for planned housing development on Vinnie Avenue.

For information, visit christiansburg.org.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

What: Board of Supervisors

When: Monday, 7:15 p.m.

Where: County Government Center, 755 Roanoke St., Christiansburg

On the agenda: Update on road projects/issues in Montgomery County; proposed ordinance to change dog licenses from annual to lifetime, with fee change.

For information, visit montgomerycountyva.gov.

FLOYD COUNTY

What: Board of Supervisors

When: Tuesday, 8:30 a.m.

Where: County administration building, 120 W. Oxford St., Floyd

For information, visit https://floydcova.org/.

What: School Board

When: Monday, 5 p.m.

Where: School board office, 140 Harris Hart Road NE, Floyd

For information, visit https://www.floyd.k12.va.us/.

PULASKI COUNTY

What: School Board

When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Where: Pulaski County High School Little Theater, 5414 Cougar Trail Road, Pulaski

For information, pcva.us.

RADFORD

What: City Council

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: Council chambers, 10 Robertson St., Radford

On the agenda: Joint public hearings on rezoning requests, Duncan Lane townhomes and RU Foundation hotel project on Tyler Avenue.

For information, visit radfordva.gov.

What: Return to Learning Health and Safety Community Information Session

When: Monday, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Bobcat Stadium at Radford High School, 50 Dalton Drive, Radford

On the agenda: Speakers Dr. Noelle Bissell M.D. and Dr. Florence Mogen M.D.

COVID advisory: RCPS requests that all participants wear a mask and practice physical distancing at the event.

What: School Board Retreat

When: Tuesday, 1 p.m.

Where: School board office, 1612 Wadsworth St., Radford

For information, visit rcps.org.

Today in history: Aug. 9

