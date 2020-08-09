ON THE RECORD

BLACKSBURG
What: Town Council
When: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council chambers, Blacksburg Municipal Building, 300 S. Main St.
COVID advisory: Limited seating will be available. Citizens are encouraged to watch the meeting live on Comcast Cable, WTOB Channel 2, or streamed live on www.blacksburg.gov/tcmeetings.
For information, visit https://www.blacksburg.gov/.
CHRISTIANSBURG
What: Town Council
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Council chambers, Town Hall, 100 E. Main St.
On the agenda: Discussion and action by mayor and council on rezoning and condition-use permit requests by Caldwell Construction for planned housing development on Vinnie Avenue.
For information, visit christiansburg.org.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
What: Board of Supervisors
When: Monday, 7:15 p.m.
Where: County Government Center, 755 Roanoke St., Christiansburg
On the agenda: Update on road projects/issues in Montgomery County; proposed ordinance to change dog licenses from annual to lifetime, with fee change.
For information, visit montgomerycountyva.gov.
FLOYD COUNTY
What: Board of Supervisors
When: Tuesday, 8:30 a.m.
Where: County administration building, 120 W. Oxford St., Floyd
For information, visit https://floydcova.org/.
What: School Board
When: Monday, 5 p.m.
Where: School board office, 140 Harris Hart Road NE, Floyd
For information, visit https://www.floyd.k12.va.us/.
PULASKI COUNTY
What: School Board
When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Pulaski County High School Little Theater, 5414 Cougar Trail Road, Pulaski
For information, pcva.us.
RADFORD
What: City Council
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: Council chambers, 10 Robertson St., Radford
On the agenda: Joint public hearings on rezoning requests, Duncan Lane townhomes and RU Foundation hotel project on Tyler Avenue.
For information, visit radfordva.gov.
What: Return to Learning Health and Safety Community Information Session
When: Monday, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Bobcat Stadium at Radford High School, 50 Dalton Drive, Radford
On the agenda: Speakers Dr. Noelle Bissell M.D. and Dr. Florence Mogen M.D.
COVID advisory: RCPS requests that all participants wear a mask and practice physical distancing at the event.
What: School Board Retreat
When: Tuesday, 1 p.m.
Where: School board office, 1612 Wadsworth St., Radford
For information, visit rcps.org.
