A shooting in Roanoke early Saturday morning resulted in one person being sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a police search for another.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, police were notified of a individual with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of 4th Street NW following a call to the city's E-911 Center.

Responding officers located an adult female victim outside the residence with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the woman to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to a news release from Caitlyn Cline with the Roanoke Police Department.

A suspect was not located at the scene, but officers were able to identify the individual and there is a search ongoing. The suspect and victim are known to each other and this appears to be an isolated incident, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 540-344-8500. Information can also be provided by text to 274637; please begin the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it is properly sent. Both calls and texts are anonymous.