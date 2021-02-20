Pandemic highlighted urgency to get Virginians broadband, and the General Assembly is investing

The budget also includes a provision to allow municipal broadband authorities to apply for VATI grants without a private sector partner, meaning the authorities would serve as the internet service provider on the application rather than a company like Cox or Shentel. This has been a priority for the taxpayer-funded Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority, which has built more than 100 miles of fiber backbone and is moving into residential service.

It would only be a one-year pilot, and the authorities couldn’t receive more than 10% of the funds. Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, pushed for the elimination of the cap, but he was unsuccessful. Hurst said only a few broadband authorities are even developed enough to submit a quality proposal, so it was unlikely they would surpass the cap.

“So while the cap may not even matter that much, to me it was just slow-walking the progression of more competition,” Hurst said.

A lot of states put restrictions in place for municipal broadband, which private companies have viewed as competition to their business. The telecommunication industry has donated over $1 million to Virginia lawmakers in the past five years.

The Virginia legislature is also prepared to loosen up another broadband program that had previously limited participation from broadband authorities.