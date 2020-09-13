Panel discussion will focus on Roanoke's Black history

Much of the neighborhood, which included swaths of nearby Northeast Roanoke, was razed in the 1960s during a period called “Urban Renewal,” which at the time was viewed by white powerbrokers as a progressive effort to eradicate slums. Much of Black Roanoke’s history was plowed under as a result.

The “Welcoming Week” activities also include a self-guided tour of Gainsboro. Details and a map can be found at https://bit.ly/2RpFA4J.

Panelists will also discuss how the history of Roanoke’s Black neighborhoods feeds the present moment, when calls for racial justice and protests have swept the country since May, including marches and demonstrations in Roanoke.

To learn more about the panel or to view the conversation, register online at https://bit.ly/2FgDlyj.

“Welcoming Week” is promoted by the nonprofit group Welcoming America, whose stated goals are to “bring together immigrants, refugees, and long-time residents to build strong connections and affirm the importance of welcoming and inclusive places in achieving collective prosperity,” according to its website at www.welcomingamerica.org.

“Welcoming Week” runs through Sept. 20, but other events continue throughout the month. Those will include storytime hours every Saturday in September along the Roanoke River Greenway beneath Memorial Bridge, the site of a new arts project called The Arches. The hourlong stories start at 11 a.m. and are performed by members of Virginia Children’s Theatre (formerly Roanoke Children’s Theatre) and are sponsored in conjunction with the Roanoke Arts Commission and other groups.

