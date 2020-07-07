A passenger was killed during the holiday weekend when a Jeep Cherokee crashed through a fence and struck a tree, according to the Virginia State Police.
The wreck happened around 6:39 a.m. Friday in Bedford County on Radford Church Road, less than a mile east of Tuck Road, officials said.
The victim's name wasn’t immediately released Tuesday as investigators were awaiting positive confirmation of the person’s identity.
The driver, whose name also wasn’t immediately released, was treated at a hospital for minor injuries, authorities said. The state police said charges are pending but had not been filed as of Tuesday.
Officials said the crash happened when a 1994 Jeep Cherokee traveling westbound veered off the right side of the road, hit a post, and crashed through a fence. The Jeep continued into a field and struck a tree, authorities said. The impact of the crash sparked a vehicle fire.
The passenger died at the scene, officials said. The state police investigation into the crash remains ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.