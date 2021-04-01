Paul Goldman drops out of lieutenant governor race

Paul Goldman, a former chairman of Virginia’s Democratic Party, announced Thursday he has dropped out of the race for lieutenant governor.

Goldman was competing with seven other Democrats for the party nomination in the June 8 primary.

"Time to move on," Goldman wrote in an email. "I can't justify the expense in lost time and squandered opportunity lost."

Goldman served as the chairman of the Democratic Party of Virginia from 1990–1993. Before that he helped Douglas Wilder get elected lieutenant governor in 1985 and in 1989 to become the nation’s first elected African American governor. He also served as campaign manager for Henry Howell, who served as the state’s lieutenant governor from 1971 to 1974 and unsuccessfully ran for governor three times.

More recently, Goldman has been involved in Richmond politics, where he played in active role in pushing for the city to modernize its schools. Goldman also worked with Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, on proposals for the state to prioritize school construction.

He tried to making upgrading schools a part of his campaign message, but he said Thursday he can't seem to gather enough support for that initiative. At a debate, he criticized Democrats in the General Assembly for failing to take up the issue.