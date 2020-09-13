 Skip to main content
Police make arrest following Saturday morning shooting
Roanoke Police made an arrest following a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Southwest Roanoke.

Police arrested Ahmad Mubdi, 51, of Roanoke without incident, according to a department news release. Mubdi is charged with malicious wounding.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to a report that a person had been shot in the 700 block of Bridge St. S.W. An adult male with multiple gunshot wounds was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. A female was also taken to the hospital with what at first appeared to be a non-gunshot-related injury, but later she was found to have been struck by gunfire.

The shooting followed a physical altercation among numerous individuals, according to police. The department did not release the names of the victims or their conditions.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information can call 344-8500 or text 274637 with the words "RoanokePD" listed first. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

