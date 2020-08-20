 Skip to main content
Police report fatal shooting Thursday night in Southeast Roanoke
Police report fatal shooting Thursday night in Southeast Roanoke

SE roanoke fatal shooting

Roanoke police blocked the intersection of Riverland Rd. and Garden City Blvd. Thursday night at the scene where a man was found fatally shot.

 The Roanoke Times

A shooting left a man dead Thursday night in Southeast Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Gunfire was reported just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Riverland Road and Garden City Boulevard, officials said.

A man was found dead just off the road. No immediate arrests were made, and no additional details were available late Thursday.

This would be the ninth homicide case in Roanoke this year, and the second this week after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Williamson Road Northeast killed one man and wounded another.

The investigations into both are ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 344-8500 or texting 274637.

Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous

