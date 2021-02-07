Senate committee delays release of budget plan

Senate Finance now expects to meet on Wednesday afternoon to release its budget. The House Appropriations Committee was slated to meet Sunday to carry over the budget bill and other legislation to the special session, but it will also wait to release a budget.

“The House is fully prepared to go forward,” Committee Director Anne Oman said. “But given that the Senate has not completed its work, we will delay the release of the House budget until Wednesday.”

Both budget committees know that chances are good they will have more money to spend, especially after Gov. Ralph Northam announces what’s likely to be a substantial boost in state revenues.

Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said Friday that the daily collection of state revenues from income, sales and other taxes is following the same trend it did last month, when the governor announced that revenues were up by $778 million in the first six months of the fiscal year that began on July 1.

Revenues were also about $667 million above the forecast in the last budget, which the assembly adopted after almost four months in a special session that Northam had called to deal with a potential $2.7 billion two-year revenue shortfall because of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.