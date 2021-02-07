Senate committee delays release of budget plan

Confusion over the state budget intensified late Friday after the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee abruptly canceled the meeting it had scheduled for Sunday to release its version of the revised two-year spending plan. The committee carried the budget bill over from the regular session that will adjourn on Monday into the special session that will convene Wednesday.
A snowy weather forecast also played a part in canceling the budget meeting on Sunday, said Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, who said members did not want to drive back to Richmond on potentially icy highways since the legislature is scheduled to be idle on Monday and Tuesday.
The unprecedented delay will upend a legislative calendar already rearranged in response to the refusal of House and Senate Republicans to extend the regular session from 30 to 46 days, the schedule the assembly has followed in odd-numbered years since the revision of the state constitution in 1971. The chambers were supposed to vote on their versions of the budget on Friday.
Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, a member of the finance panel, called the hasty deferral of the budget and other legislation to the special session “a lot of mechanics and do-nothing stuff just so Republicans can make a point.”
Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, agreed. “This year, they really dug in and refused,” she said, “and that’s created some havoc.”
Senate Finance now expects to meet on Wednesday afternoon to release its budget. The House Appropriations Committee was slated to meet Sunday to carry over the budget bill and other legislation to the special session, but it will also wait to release a budget.
“The House is fully prepared to go forward,” Committee Director Anne Oman said. “But given that the Senate has not completed its work, we will delay the release of the House budget until Wednesday.”
Both budget committees know that chances are good they will have more money to spend, especially after Gov. Ralph Northam announces what’s likely to be a substantial boost in state revenues.
Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said Friday that the daily collection of state revenues from income, sales and other taxes is following the same trend it did last month, when the governor announced that revenues were up by $778 million in the first six months of the fiscal year that began on July 1.
Revenues were also about $667 million above the forecast in the last budget, which the assembly adopted after almost four months in a special session that Northam had called to deal with a potential $2.7 billion two-year revenue shortfall because of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Based on results in January and early February, “the expectation that there will be additional revenue is good,” Layne said in an interview.
Still, the assembly money committees won’t know how much until after they act on their budgets, which Howell said could mean “more resources” for the joint conference committee that will negotiate a budget agreement between the chambers.
The House and Senate also still have to resolve a political dispute over how much tax relief to provide businesses that received emergency loans that the federal government will convert to grants if they don’t lay off their employees during the pandemic. The total cost of conforming the state tax code to new federal laws ranges from $107 million in the House to $180 million in the Senate.
The budget committees know they are likely to be able to use money from a federal emergency aid package adopted in late December to swap for about $240 million that Northam had included in the proposed $47 billion state general fund budget to pay for distributing new vaccines against COVID-19 and other public health measures to end the pandemic.
Virginia could get hundreds of millions of dollars more if President Joe Biden’s administration follows through on a previously announced plan to maintain a higher federal share of Medicaid program costs through the end of 2021, instead of ending the favorable match on June 30.