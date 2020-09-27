Protesters in Roanoke demand police reform after Breonna Taylor case indictment

Shortly after the protest’s planned 1 p.m. start, Durant spoke to the crowd, advising it among other things to not interact with any counterprotesters. Durant described what they said were the circumstances of Taylor’s death on March 13. During that description, they repeated an inaccuracy that has made the rounds on social media and even some news accounts, including the assertion that Taylor was killed while she was asleep in her bed.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, however, has said that both were roused from bed by commotion at her door and were unaware police were on the other side of the door, according to multiple published fact-checking accounts, including from the Courier-Journal, in Louisville. Her ex, Jamarcus Glover, has said that Taylor was not involved in his drug trade, the Courier-Journal reported.

Durant said that she was unaware of Walker’s statement.

“I heard the same story that was going around that she was killed in her sleep,” Durant said. “But I think regardless, she was an innocent person who was murdered, so it doesn’t really matter what her state of waking was. She was completely innocent and she should still be here today.”