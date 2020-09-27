Protesters in Roanoke demand police reform after Breonna Taylor case indictment

The scene across the street from the Roanoke Police Office headquarters on Sunday was familiar.
Chants of “no justice, no peace” rang out. Signs with such slogans as “Racism is not born. It’s taught” appeared. The name on protesters’ lips was different this time.
“Say her name,” a leader shouted.
“Breonna Taylor,” the crowd responded.
News of an indictment last week related to Taylor’s March killing in a Louisville, Kentucky, police raid brought the group members from No Justice No Peace — Roanoke downtown. About 75 people, including volunteer first amendment observers from the National Lawyers Guild and a group of people on guard for violent counterprotests, were present, wearing masks to safeguard against COVID-19.
The afternoon demonstration was loud and peaceful. Through its first hour, there was no police presence outside, and no officers observing from the building’s roof, as they had during previous protests this year.
A grand jury in Louisville last week indicted a former city police officer on a wanton endangerment charge. The grand jury declined to indict two other officers who fired shots in the early morning raid that killed Taylor, 26, a Black woman and medical worker, and no charge was delivered in her death.
The raid was related to a case against Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, who did not live with her and was miles away at the time, according to multiple published accounts.
No Justice No Peace — Roanoke formed after city protests in the wake of George Floyd’s homicide in May, under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. The group’s lead organizer, Tatiana Durant, said that Roanoke police response to the protests sparked organization.
On the afternoon of May 30 and early morning of May 31, city officers used pepper or OC (Oleoresin capsicum) spray four times and fired pepper balls at the ground eight times on Campbell and Salem avenues, a police spokeswoman told The Roanoke Times after those protests.
“We decided that we needed the same policies, and reformation and abolition here” as residents in other jurisdictions are seeking, Durant said.
The group, on its Facebook page, states that its work against systemic racism includes calls to abolish “the punitive justice system in Roanoke City alongside the investment in restorative justice.”
The group is studying on its own and discussing with community leaders how that would work, Durant said.
“What we’re all about is re-imagining public safety as a community,” they said. “We realize that abolition can’t happen tomorrow, but we do need to work together as a community, and with community leaders and with the current public safety officers to re-imagine a form of public safety that is not from a racist institution and also directly serves our individual communities.”
Shortly after the protest’s planned 1 p.m. start, Durant spoke to the crowd, advising it among other things to not interact with any counterprotesters. Durant described what they said were the circumstances of Taylor’s death on March 13. During that description, they repeated an inaccuracy that has made the rounds on social media and even some news accounts, including the assertion that Taylor was killed while she was asleep in her bed.
Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, however, has said that both were roused from bed by commotion at her door and were unaware police were on the other side of the door, according to multiple published fact-checking accounts, including from the Courier-Journal, in Louisville. Her ex, Jamarcus Glover, has said that Taylor was not involved in his drug trade, the Courier-Journal reported.
Durant said that she was unaware of Walker’s statement.
“I heard the same story that was going around that she was killed in her sleep,” Durant said. “But I think regardless, she was an innocent person who was murdered, so it doesn’t really matter what her state of waking was. She was completely innocent and she should still be here today.”
In fact, Louisville police had no charges filed against her and did not consider her a suspect, according to the Courier-Journal. Furthermore, though Walker had admitted firing at police, a Kentucky State Police ballistics report did not support the state attorney general’s assertion that Walker’s fire struck a police sergeant who suffered a thigh wound in the incident.
No Justice No Peace — Roanoke has more action planned, though it won’t necessarily be protesting daily, they said.
“Yes, we come out and protest,” they said. “But our main activity right now is having meetings with community leaders, as well as researchers who are researching policies, researching ways to replace the current system … as well as just doing surveys to understand what Roanoke actually needs in terms of public safety.”
