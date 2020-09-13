Recovery grants available for nonprofits across Montgomery County

Nonprofits across Montgomery County are being allowed to apply for the same type of local grants that will aim to provide some recovery money to small businesses affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A county announcement this past week stated that the grants will come from the CARES Act, a federal relief package passed earlier this year to help institutions, families and workers offset some of the pandemic’s financial impact.
“The nonprofit recovery grant is the second grant opportunity offered by the three localities in response to COVID-19,” the county announcement reads. “In August, the localities announced a small business recovery grant and are currently developing a grant opportunity for childcare centers, with additional information to come.”
The three localities in reference are the county and its two towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg, each of which will administer the grant program with assistance from the Community Foundation of the New River Valley.
Virginia received $3.1 billion from the CARES Act, $1.3 billion of which has been awarded to its localities. Montgomery County’s share was $17.1 million.
The county, however, only retained $5 million of the federal funding and distributed the rest to its two towns and a local task force that was formed to handle much of the local response to the pandemic.
Blacksburg and Christiansburg, respectively, received $4.8 million and $3.2 million. The distribution to each locality was based on population numbers.
In addition to the recovery grants, the local CARES Act funding is going toward a variety of health and safety measures aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
As with the businesses, each of the grants to nonprofits will be capped at a specified amount.
The maximum award will either be $25,000 or up to no more than 25% of the nonprofit’s recent annual operating budget. Businesses are eligible for one-time grants of up to $27,500.
Also like businesses, the program will only allow one application per nonprofit and the funds will be subjected to a review by a grant committee.
To be considered, the nonprofits must hold a 501©3, 501©4 or 501©6 designation, meet specific eligibility criteria and be able to provide required documentation.
Nonprofits have until Oct. 15 to complete their grant applications, while businesses were given a Sept. 20 deadline.
The recent announcement on the recovery grants to nonprofits lists a number of eligible uses for the money.
They include the adjustment of core operations, programs and staff. The money can also be applied to the expansion of initiatives to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on the health, safety and economic security of clients served.
The funding, however, won’t apply to expenses incurred before March 15 or spending to be reimbursed by other federal and state funds.
Each Montgomery locality is directing potential applicants to the following sites to complete their applications:
