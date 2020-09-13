Recovery grants available for nonprofits across Montgomery County

Blacksburg and Christiansburg, respectively, received $4.8 million and $3.2 million. The distribution to each locality was based on population numbers.

In addition to the recovery grants, the local CARES Act funding is going toward a variety of health and safety measures aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

As with the businesses, each of the grants to nonprofits will be capped at a specified amount.

The maximum award will either be $25,000 or up to no more than 25% of the nonprofit’s recent annual operating budget. Businesses are eligible for one-time grants of up to $27,500.

Also like businesses, the program will only allow one application per nonprofit and the funds will be subjected to a review by a grant committee.

To be considered, the nonprofits must hold a 501©3, 501©4 or 501©6 designation, meet specific eligibility criteria and be able to provide required documentation.

Nonprofits have until Oct. 15 to complete their grant applications, while businesses were given a Sept. 20 deadline.

The recent announcement on the recovery grants to nonprofits lists a number of eligible uses for the money.