Redistricting commission sets new timeline for drawing new Virginia legislative maps

Virginia’s General Assembly may not approve new legislative maps until at least October if the timeline the state’s new redistricting commission is working with holds.

The U.S. Census Bureau was supposed to provide redistricting data to the states by March 31, but complications from the pandemic delayed it until mid- to late August. Data in a more easy-to-use format wouldn’t be available until Sept. 30, but the redistricting commission is using the data made available in August to comply with deadlines. Staff said Tuesday during a redistricting commission meeting that there wouldn’t be issues with working with the first batch of data.

Once the state receives the census data, the redistricting commission has 45 days to submit new maps of the state House and Senate districts to the General Assembly for approval. It has 60 days to send the congressional district maps. The commission will hold three public meetings before handing the maps off to the legislature.

All of this will happen during the height of the November election, when all 100 seats of the House of Delegates are up for election and voters will pick a new governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.