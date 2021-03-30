Redistricting commission sets new timeline for drawing new Virginia legislative maps

Virginia’s General Assembly may not approve new legislative maps until at least October if the timeline the state’s new redistricting commission is working with holds.
The U.S. Census Bureau was supposed to provide redistricting data to the states by March 31, but complications from the pandemic delayed it until mid- to late August. Data in a more easy-to-use format wouldn’t be available until Sept. 30, but the redistricting commission is using the data made available in August to comply with deadlines. Staff said Tuesday during a redistricting commission meeting that there wouldn’t be issues with working with the first batch of data.
Once the state receives the census data, the redistricting commission has 45 days to submit new maps of the state House and Senate districts to the General Assembly for approval. It has 60 days to send the congressional district maps. The commission will hold three public meetings before handing the maps off to the legislature.
All of this will happen during the height of the November election, when all 100 seats of the House of Delegates are up for election and voters will pick a new governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Virginians approved a referendum in November that led to the creation of the new redistricting commission in an effort to limit political influence when coming up with maps. The commission is made up of eight lawmakers and eight citizens.
Previously, the General Assembly drew the maps, allowing the party in power to tilt political power further in its favor by diluting the voting power of the minority party or forcing out political foes.
The question of whether those elected in November will have to run again next year or keep the delegates in place until the next regularly scheduled House elections in 2023 has not been taken up.
“That’s the million dollar question,” said Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, who sits on the redistricting commission. “Right now nobody knows.”
Politics may end up playing a role.
“My feeling is no one wants to press the issue yet because no one knows who is advantaged or disadvantaged by running three years in a row,” Simon said.
Simon suspects that whichever party has the majority in the House won’t want to defend its majority next year, but the minority party may want to push for another round of elections.
“That’s my cynical view,” Simon said.
For now, the focus is on getting the new maps done. Whether it’s the legislature or a court, who decides when the House seats are up for election again and how will be handled later.