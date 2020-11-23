Rep. Denver Riggleman on Bigfoot, QAnon, and believers

There are chapters about cults, like Jim Jones and his followers who committed mass suicide in 1978, and Marshall Applewhite, who fashioned a religion and led his followers to kill themselves in 1997 because they were convinced they would ascend to a better world via a spaceship riding behind the Hale-Bopp comet.

Then there is Bigfoot and the various belief systems people have about it. There are those who think he’s the size of a large human, covered in fur and walking around with an ape-like gait through the forests. There are also the believers who think Bigfoot is an ape-like being with great intelligence guarding over the planet from space.

Riggleman isn’t worried about people going on their Bigfoot hunts. What he’s worried about is when someone holds a belief that poses a danger to others and the grifters taking advantage of people who fall for conspiracies.

“The problem we have is when cult and belief becomes weaponized,” Riggleman said. “That’s when things go sideways. I don’t think Bigfoot believers are weaponized, but if that happens, we’re all in trouble.”

That’s why he’s so concerned about QAnon, which the FBI cited in 2019 as one of the dangerous conspiracy theories posing domestic threats to the country. It has fringe origins, but it’s become more mainstream.