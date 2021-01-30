Retiring forester Dan Henry helped make Roanoke a true tree city

A tree can tell a story to Dan Henry.

The big tulip poplar in Fishburn Park, for example, paints a picture of what the surrounding area might have looked like when it sprouted decades ago. Instead of standing narrow and straight like a ship’s mast topped by a widened crown, the tall tree’s many limbs spread wide like outstretched arms, resembling a roomful of aunts coming to hug a child.

Henry, Roanoke’s longtime urban forester, said the tree had grown wide, filling space around it, because the trees that cover the park’s hillsides probably weren’t there when the tulip poplar was young.

“All that was probably wide open,” Henry said, motioning toward the tree-covered hill. “You wouldn’t have seen limbs spread out like that in the woods. That might have been all fields or grass over there. That tree would have been a bean pole.”

Perhaps not all of the city’s 20,000 or so trees have such stories, but each plays a role in Roanoke’s “urban forest.” For more than 30 years, Henry’s job was to make sure that the forest was healthy, the native species were thriving and the tree canopy that provided shade was full and lush. He retired in December, having helped Roanoke enhance its image as a green city.