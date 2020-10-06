Roanoke, Alleghany Health Districts see increase in COVID-19 outbreaks; New River cases low

Health officials say there are currently 26 outbreaks of the coronavirus in the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, the largest recorded number since the pandemic struck in March.
Pinpointing a cause for the increase is difficult, Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the district, said Tuesday during a weekly briefing with reporters.
The district could still be seeing the delayed impact of college students returning to the area and secondary cases of exposure to the virus over the Labor Day weekend, Morrow said.
Another factor is the public’s fatigue with restrictions that have been in effect for half a year now.
“It’s hard to maintain the level of vigilance that we all need to have every day,” Morrow said.
The 26 outbreaks were broken down as follows: 12 were in businesses, seven in long term care facilities, four in congregant living quarters, two in restaurants and one in a healthcare facility.
Although the names of facilities and businesses were not released, Dr. Molly O’Dell said some of the outbreaks occurred in “main-stream” businesses. That has had a significant impact on the general population, said O’Dell, who is assisting the district in dealing with COVID-19.
An outbreak is defined by health officials as at least two lab-confirmed cases in a single setting.
The health district includes the cities of Covington, Roanoke and Salem and the counties of Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig and Roanoke.
Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, said the region continues to see low levels of disease transmission after a spike brought on by an influx of students at Virginia Tech and Radford University when they returned to the campuses in August.
Bissell says the health district — which includes the counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski and the city of Radford — has also seen people worn out by public health guidelines.
"The biggest news in the New River Valley this week is COVID fatigue," she said in a Tuesday briefing with reporters. "People are, quite honestly, getting tired of COVID, they’re tired of wearing masks."
Contact tracing has revealed cases where people attended larger events, such as weddings and parties, where people aren't masking or distancing, she said.
Bissell said public schools in the region have had 18 cases, but that transmission of the coronavirus didn't happen within the schools themselves.
She also said there's been "no measurable spread" of the virus from college students into the broader community.
Tech's COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday showed six new cases, down from a daily peak of 84 on Sept. 2. The dashboard shows 117 positive tests of COVID-19 within the last seven days.
Radford University's dashboard, which is updated weekly, showed two positive cases out of 75 tests over a seven-day period that was reported Tuesday. The university reported two positive cases the week before that.
Bissell said the epidemiological curve shows that Radford and Montgomery County have peaked, so she doesn't anticipate seeing outbreaks related to the Labor Day weekend or the return of college students.
Combatting coronavirus fatigue, she said, is the focus now, particularly as colder weather moves people indoors, where the virus is transmitted more easily.
"We want to encourage people to bundle up and be outside, because it is just much safer to be outside in the open air," Bissell said.
"As some of the daycare centers say, there is no bad weather, there’s just bad dress."
