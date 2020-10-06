 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts see increase in COVID-19 outbreaks
0 comments
breaking top story

Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts see increase in COVID-19 outbreaks

{{featured_button_text}}
VDH 10-6-20.PNG
Virginia Department of Health

Health officials say there are currently 26 outbreaks of the coronavirus in the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, the largest recorded number since the pandemic struck in March.

Pinpointing a cause for the increase is difficult, Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the district, said Tuesday during a weekly briefing with reporters.

The district could still be seeing the delayed impact of college students returning to the area and secondary cases of exposure to the virus over the Labor Day weekend, Morrow said.

Another factor is the public’s fatigue with restrictions that have been in effect for half a year now.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It’s hard to maintain the level of vigilance that we all need to have every day,” Morrow said.

The 26 outbreaks were broken down as follows: 12 were in businesses, seven in long term care facilities, four in congregant living quarters, two in restaurants and one in a healthcare facility.

Although the names of facilities and businesses were not released, Dr. Molly O’Dell said some of the outbreaks occurred in “main-stream” businesses. That has had a significant impact on the general population, said O’Dell, who is assisting the district in dealing with COVID-19.

An outbreak is defined by health officials as at least two lab-confirmed cases in a single setting.

The health district includes the cities of Covington, Roanoke and Salem and the counties of Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig and Roanoke.

Tuesday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 625 to 153,182

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 57 to 11,316

Statewide deaths: Up 15 to 3,291

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 81

Bath County: Up 1 to 16

Bedford County: Up 16 to 862

Buena Vista: Up 2 to 92

Botetourt County: 315

Covington: 33*

Craig County: 31*

Floyd County: 214

Franklin County: Up 2 to 431

Giles County: 94*

Lexington: Up 10 to 133

Lynchburg: Up 21 to 1,573

Montgomery County: Up 10 to 2,165

Pulaski County: Up 1 to 244

Radford: 754

Roanoke: Up 27 to 1,941

Roanoke County: Up 5 to 964

Rockbridge County: 126

Salem: Up 7 to 299

Wythe County: Up 3 to 266

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Task force nets 138 arrests in Roanoke cases
Crime News

Task force nets 138 arrests in Roanoke cases

A local, state and federal task force has made 138 arrests over the past two weeks, serving warrants in cases ranging from shootings to drug distribution, authorities announced Thursday. The blitz was dubbed Operation Street Sweeper.

Watch Now: Related Video

SpaceX launches with satellites onboard

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert