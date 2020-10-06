Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts see increase in COVID-19 outbreaks

Health officials say there are currently 26 outbreaks of the coronavirus in the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, the largest recorded number since the pandemic struck in March.

Pinpointing a cause for the increase is difficult, Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the district, said Tuesday during a weekly briefing with reporters.

The district could still be seeing the delayed impact of college students returning to the area and secondary cases of exposure to the virus over the Labor Day weekend, Morrow said.

Another factor is the public’s fatigue with restrictions that have been in effect for half a year now.

“It’s hard to maintain the level of vigilance that we all need to have every day,” Morrow said.

The 26 outbreaks were broken down as follows: 12 were in businesses, seven in long term care facilities, four in congregant living quarters, two in restaurants and one in a healthcare facility.

Although the names of facilities and businesses were not released, Dr. Molly O’Dell said some of the outbreaks occurred in “main-stream” businesses. That has had a significant impact on the general population, said O’Dell, who is assisting the district in dealing with COVID-19.