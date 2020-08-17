Roanoke City Council takes next step to remove Lee memorial

The broken memorial to Robert E. Lee is stashed away in a city-owned storage facility. Roanoke City Council ensured that it won’t return to Lee Plaza.

The council reaffirmed its commitment to permanently remove the 10-foot granite pillar — now broken in two after a person intentionally knocked it over last month — with a unanimous vote Monday night. The action was the latest step in a process laid out by state law that allows localities to remove or relocate war memorials.

The 7-0 vote followed a relatively short public hearing in which supporters of the monument pleaded that the council leave the memorial or at least call for a public referendum to decide its fate. Opponents of the memorial, meanwhile, claimed that the memorial does not celebrate the valor of soldiers or war veterans, but instead is a symbol of racism and celebration of a war fought to maintain slavery.

“The Lee Confederate statue does not include the service of African American veterans and all veterans,” said Brenda Hale, president of the Roanoke NAACP and a U.S. Army veteran. She said that the memorial should be removed and added that “we as a people must learn from history never to repeat the horrors of suffering of one group of people again.”