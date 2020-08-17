Roanoke City Council takes next step to remove Lee memorial

The broken memorial to Robert E. Lee is stashed away in a city-owned storage facility. Roanoke City Council ensured that it won’t return to Lee Plaza.
The council reaffirmed its commitment to permanently remove the 10-foot granite pillar — now broken in two after a person intentionally knocked it over last month — with a unanimous vote Monday night. The action was the latest step in a process laid out by state law that allows localities to remove or relocate war memorials.
The 7-0 vote followed a relatively short public hearing in which supporters of the monument pleaded that the council leave the memorial or at least call for a public referendum to decide its fate. Opponents of the memorial, meanwhile, claimed that the memorial does not celebrate the valor of soldiers or war veterans, but instead is a symbol of racism and celebration of a war fought to maintain slavery.
“The Lee Confederate statue does not include the service of African American veterans and all veterans,” said Brenda Hale, president of the Roanoke NAACP and a U.S. Army veteran. She said that the memorial should be removed and added that “we as a people must learn from history never to repeat the horrors of suffering of one group of people again.”
Liniel Gregory of Botetourt Country, whose petition to block the removal of the memorial was dismissed in Roanoke Circuit Court last week, worried that the new law could lead to not only Confederate statues being removed, but possibly monuments to America’s other wars. He urged the council to put the matter to Roanoke voters.
The law that went into effect on July 1 gives localities the right to remove memorials or call for a public referendum. The council opted to decide the matter itself, first with a unanimous vote on July 6, which necessitated Monday’s hearing.
Now, for at least 30 days the city must entertain offers from museums, historical societies or battlefields that might want the memorial. City attorney Dan Callaghan said the council might be able to take final action at its Sept. 21 meeting.
Councilman Bill Bestpitch said that the council would have taken action following the deadly protest in Charlottesville three years ago had state law at the time not prohibited it. He said the Lee memorial, erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1960, was more a relic of Jim Crow policies than a monument to Southern valor.
“It strains credulity that erecting the monument at that time was a coincidence,” Bestpitch said. “It was the history of 1960.”
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea commended the council for following the law, taking its time and not tearing down the monument without a hearing — even though a man did just that and was charged with a crime.
“Unlike other localities, we went through this process the right way,” Lea said. “The legal way.”
In other action Monday:
• The council unanimously passed a resolution honoring former Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent Rita Bishop on her retirement.
The resolution called Bishop “an exemplary leader and advocate for the children of Roanoke” during her nearly 13 years as superintendent. Specifically, the resolution cited the rise in graduation rate in Roanoke from 59% when she became superintendent to over 90% today.
Lea, who earlier served on Roanoke’s school board and was a council member when Bishop was hired, said that Bishop stood up for what she thought was best for students, often against opposition. He noted the school system’s move that changed Forest Park Elementary School into the Forest Park Academy alternative high school that has helped increase graduation rates, which Lea called a “game-changer.”
“I’ve been with her in some real trenches,” the mayor said. “She was a real warrior and a fighter for the children of Roanoke City.”
Council member Anita Price, a longtime city educator, said that other school systems have studied and emulated Roanoke’s graduation-rate success.
“Many school systems throughout the country look at Roanoke City Schools to see what works,” Price said. “I can’t thank you enough.”
• The city will sell the old Melrose Library to the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority to be used as an EnVision Center, as designated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, to provide economic and educational opportunities to Roanokers. The sale price is $10.
• Council accepted the donation of a new Kiwanis Centennial Playground at 2730 Melrose Ave. N.W. from the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke. The $400,000 playground is designed for young children to teenagers, and will link to the new Melrose Branch Library as well as other community spots. Council heard from Kiwanis president Cheri Hartman and member Jackie Bledsoe, who helped work on the project for four years.
