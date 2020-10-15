Roanoke College Poll: Biden maintains comfortable lead over Trump in Virginia

With just over two weeks before Election Day, a new poll of likely Virginai voters from Roanoke College shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump by a comfortable margin.

The poll shows former Vice President Biden leading at 53% compared to Trump at 38%, with 95% of the voters certain of their choice. Of the remaining 5% of people polled, only 1% were undecided while 4% said they will vote for Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian candidate.

Biden's lead has steadily grown in the polling of likely Virginia voters that Roanoke College has conducted as the election has grown nearer.

In the most recent poll, more than 90% of Democrats said they would vote for Biden, while just under 90% of Republicans said they would vote for Trump. Only 4% of Democrats said they would cross over to vote for Trump, while 6% of Republicans said they plan to vote for Biden.

Of the voters surveyed, 41% have a favorable view of Trump, while 56% have an unfavorable view. Biden has a favorable rating of 52% and an unfavorable rating of 44%.