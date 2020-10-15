Roanoke College Poll: Biden maintains comfortable lead over Trump in Virginia

With just over two weeks before Election Day, a new poll of likely Virginai voters from Roanoke College shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump by a comfortable margin.
The poll shows former Vice President Biden leading at 53% compared to Trump at 38%, with 95% of the voters certain of their choice. Of the remaining 5% of people polled, only 1% were undecided while 4% said they will vote for Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian candidate.
Biden's lead has steadily grown in the polling of likely Virginia voters that Roanoke College has conducted as the election has grown nearer.
In the most recent poll, more than 90% of Democrats said they would vote for Biden, while just under 90% of Republicans said they would vote for Trump. Only 4% of Democrats said they would cross over to vote for Trump, while 6% of Republicans said they plan to vote for Biden.
Of the voters surveyed, 41% have a favorable view of Trump, while 56% have an unfavorable view. Biden has a favorable rating of 52% and an unfavorable rating of 44%.
According to the poll, 23% of voters see the economy as the most important issue, followed by 17% caring most about the COVID pandemic. Nearly three-quarters of likely voters polled think the country is on the wrong track, while 24% think it's headed in the right direction.
A majority of people surveyed — 56% — think the U.S. Supreme Court appointment should be made by the winner of the election, but 41% think it should be made by the end of the year.
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., is leading Republican challenger Daniel Gade 55% to 38%, the poll shows. Warner, who is outfunding Gade and has high name recognition, is seeking a third term.
Only about half of likely voters are very confident or somewhat confident that the votes across the country will be accurately counted in the election, while almost as many are not too confident or not at all confident. There was a similar divide among respondents about their confidence that the country will accept the outcome of the election.
“Perhaps of most concern for everyone here is the overall lack of confidence in the nation’s ability to conduct a fair and accurate election and the potential unwillingness of Americans to accept the outcome as legitimate," Harry Wilson, director of the Roanoke College poll, said about the poll results.
The institute polled 602 likely Virginia voters from Sept. 30 to Oct. 12. There is no margin of error associated with this survey.
