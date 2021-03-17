Roanoke council will interview 5 for 3 school board seats

The Roanoke City Council will interview five school board candidates next month for three vacancies, pared down from an initial 13 applicants.

The council will conduct virtual interviews at 4 p.m. April 5 with Mark Cathey, Diane Casola, Michael Cherry II, Byron Hamlar and Jennifer Owen-O’Quill.

Cathey, an attorney, is the only incumbent. If selected, he would serve a third and final term.

Casola is a retired attorney and teacher who chaired Patrick Henry High School's English department. She is also the parent of a Roanoke graduate.

Cherry is an account resolution specialist with Wells Fargo who has experience in Roanoke law enforcement. He also serves as youth director at Garden of Prayer #7.

Hamlar is the accounts manager at Hamlar Funeral Home and serves on the board of the Dr. Beth A. Brown Science Foundation.