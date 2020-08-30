 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roanoke County firefighters battle apartment balcony blaze
0 comments

Roanoke County firefighters battle apartment balcony blaze

Only $5 for 5 months
RoCo fire scene

Roanoke County firefighters at the scene of an early Saturday blaze at a Roanoke County apartment building.

 facebook.com/RCFRD photo

A Roanoke County apartment fire injured one person and caused an estimated $50,000 in damages, according to fire department news release.

Three units from county Fire & Rescue  arrived at 12:37 a.m. Saturday, responding to the blaze in the 3500 block of Sunchase Lane. One person, apparently injured while trying to get to a fire extinguisher, was treated at the scene and declined further medical attention, according to the release.

The crews had the fire, which was limited to a residential balcony at Sunchase Apartments, under control in 22 minutes. Most of the damage was done outside the apartment, and no one was displaced, according to the release.

The county Fire Marshall’s office estimated the damage and ruled the fire accidental but had yet to determine its cause.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Leaders resign after 'Golfgate' scandal highlights hypocrisy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert