Roanoke County firefighters battle apartment balcony blaze

A Roanoke County apartment fire injured one person and caused an estimated $50,000 in damages, according to fire department news release.

Three units from county Fire & Rescue arrived at 12:37 a.m. Saturday, responding to the blaze in the 3500 block of Sunchase Lane. One person, apparently injured while trying to get to a fire extinguisher, was treated at the scene and declined further medical attention, according to the release.

The crews had the fire, which was limited to a residential balcony at Sunchase Apartments, under control in 22 minutes. Most of the damage was done outside the apartment, and no one was displaced, according to the release.

The county Fire Marshall’s office estimated the damage and ruled the fire accidental but had yet to determine its cause.

