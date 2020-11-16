 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roanoke County man injured in house fire
0 comments

Roanoke County man injured in house fire

{{featured_button_text}}

A man was hospitalized and his house was destroyed from a fire that broke out early Monday morning in the Masons Cove area of Roanoke County, according to fire officials.

A man fled his home in the 4700 block of Green Acres Drive about 4 a.m. and went to the fire station about two miles away on Bradshaw Road to to report the fire, said Brian Clingenpeel, community outreach coordinator for Roanoke County Fire & EMS.

Firefighters arrived to heavy fire and smoke coming from all sides of the one-story house.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The damage to the house makes it a total loss, Clingenpeel said.

Four dogs evacuated from the house and are safe. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries from smoke inhalation, Clingenpeel said.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Giles County search warrants describe alleged shooting of two wives
Crime News

Giles County search warrants describe alleged shooting of two wives

A Giles County man allegedly killed his wife, then shot himself, then called for help – only to have the couple's son, a rescue squad member, arrive to help the ambulance crew. Another county man, accused of wounding his wife in a separate incident just a few miles away, had 51 firearms in his home. 

CASEY: Couple headed off to federal prison for a second time
Crime & Courts

CASEY: Couple headed off to federal prison for a second time

Stacey Pomrenke, who used to be chief financial officer for a public service utility, and her husband, disgraced ex-judge Kurt Pomrenke, pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to defraud the United States by scheming to portray Stacey as an alcoholic who needed treatment in prison, authorities said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Moderna's medical officer on how it felt to learn vaccine is 94.5% effective

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert