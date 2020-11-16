Roanoke County man injured in house fire

A man was hospitalized and his house was destroyed from a fire that broke out early Monday morning in the Masons Cove area of Roanoke County, according to fire officials.

A man fled his home in the 4700 block of Green Acres Drive about 4 a.m. and went to the fire station about two miles away on Bradshaw Road to to report the fire, said Brian Clingenpeel, community outreach coordinator for Roanoke County Fire & EMS.

Firefighters arrived to heavy fire and smoke coming from all sides of the one-story house.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The damage to the house makes it a total loss, Clingenpeel said.

Four dogs evacuated from the house and are safe. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries from smoke inhalation, Clingenpeel said.

