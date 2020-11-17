Roanoke County police officers to receive bonuses as review of pay scale underway

Roanoke County police officers will receive $1,500 retention bonuses as the county prepares to overhaul its police pay scale to better retain and recruit.
A one-time retention bonus will be awarded to active officers and recruits who are employed by the county on April 1, the county board of supervisors decided Tuesday.
Roanoke County Chief of Police Howard Hall said the retention bonus is a good short-term move, but larger complications have caused 26 officers to leave his department in the year since November 2019, compared with 12 officers who left in 2019 and 15 departed in 2018.
“Who right now would want to be a police officer?” Hall said to the supervisors. “I’ve asked that question dozens of times, and frankly ask myself that question every day, and so far, no answer. Personally, I find that frightening.”
Hall said two main factors are contributing to increased personnel departures in 2020: a lack of a pay scale that would encourage officers to spend their careers as Roanoke County law enforcement, and a political climate that negatively portrays police departments.
Police compensation has been a concern since the Great Recession more than a decade ago, and negative national portrayals of police departments do not reflect the work of Roanoke County's department, Hall said. About half of the 26 county officers who left in 2020 quit because of those two issues, Hall said.
“The result is there are far fewer qualified people willing to do this work than there are positions that need to be filled,” Hall said. “Right now we are maintaining, with some vacancies in animal control, traffic and one school resource officer.”
Roanoke County officers are working overtime to maintain minimum staffing, which along with next year’s retention bonuses are short-term solutions, Hall said. Without a comprehensive pay scale, the department not only has trouble retaining officers, but also struggles with recruitment.
In December, five police recruits will be ready for field training that lasts through March 2021, and the department will need at least 17 recruits for its January class that graduates in July to begin training until November 2021. Hall said he expects to find half of the recruits needed.
“This is a long-term problem, there is no fast fix,” Hall said. “There is no easy solution, but we’ve got to work on it.”
County Administrator Daniel O’Donnell said a police compensation study was commissioned in early 2020, but the onset of COVID-19 caused that project to be shelved. A first briefing on the revised police pay scale will be given soon, and a proposed pay scale will be ready for the board of supervisors’ budget workshops in March, O’Donnell said.
Supervisor Phil North requested more frequent reports from O’Donnell on the progress of the revised police pay scale, and other board members agreed the issue urgently needed fixing.
“We need to address it,” said Supervisor Jason Peters. “Without a safe community, we have nothing.”
