Roanoke County police officers to receive bonuses as review of pay scale underway

“The result is there are far fewer qualified people willing to do this work than there are positions that need to be filled,” Hall said. “Right now we are maintaining, with some vacancies in animal control, traffic and one school resource officer.”

Roanoke County officers are working overtime to maintain minimum staffing, which along with next year’s retention bonuses are short-term solutions, Hall said. Without a comprehensive pay scale, the department not only has trouble retaining officers, but also struggles with recruitment.

In December, five police recruits will be ready for field training that lasts through March 2021, and the department will need at least 17 recruits for its January class that graduates in July to begin training until November 2021. Hall said he expects to find half of the recruits needed.

“This is a long-term problem, there is no fast fix,” Hall said. “There is no easy solution, but we’ve got to work on it.”

County Administrator Daniel O’Donnell said a police compensation study was commissioned in early 2020, but the onset of COVID-19 caused that project to be shelved. A first briefing on the revised police pay scale will be given soon, and a proposed pay scale will be ready for the board of supervisors’ budget workshops in March, O’Donnell said.