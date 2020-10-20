 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul files paperwork to run for lieutenant governor
0 comments
breaking

Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul files paperwork to run for lieutenant governor

{{featured_button_text}}
20200212_MET_XGR_BB07

Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, listens to debate during a floor session inside the State Capitol in Richmond.

 Richmond Times-Dispatch | File 2020

Roanoke state Del. Sam Rasoul has filed campaign paperwork indicating he will run for lieutenant governor in 2021.

The Democrat hasn't made any formal announcement yet, which is expected to come after the November election.

Rasoul, 39, a Palestinian American, was elected to the House in 2014, becoming the first Muslim member of the legislature. He is one of the more progressive members of the House Democratic caucus, and one of few Democrats representing Southwest Virginia.

He’s been a vocal opponent of the natural gas pipelines in Virginia, and has called out money’s influence on politics. Rasoul also has been outspoken about Democrats neglecting rural Virginia. In 2016, he stepped down from his leadership position in the caucus to protest what he said was a lack of outreach to rural voters who support President Donald Trump.

Rasoul unsuccessfully ran for majority leader of the Democratic caucus, something he said would have given Southwest Virginia a stronger voice while Democrats have control of the legislative and executive branches of the government.

Rasoul works in the Roanoke office of a Richmond-based business consulting firm.

The lieutenant governorship is a part-time job. Its duties include casting tie-breaking votes in the Virginia Senate. In the past, it has served as a springboard to the governor’s office.

It is shaping up to be a crowded field for the lieutenant governor Democratic nomination next year. Ten people — including six Democrats — have announced or filed paperwork to run. The Democrats include Dels. Hala Ayala and Elizabeth Guzman, both of Prince William County, Paul Goldman, a former chairman of the Virginia Democratic Party, Sean Perryman, president of the Fairfax County NAACP, and Xavier Warren, a partner in a lobbying firm that seeks grants for nonprofits.

Contact Amy Friedenberger at 981-3356 or amy.friedenberger@roanoke.com. Follow her on Twitter: @ajfriedenberger.

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pulaski County prosecutor praises 'brave Samaritan' who took on alleged robber
Crime News

Pulaski County prosecutor praises 'brave Samaritan' who took on alleged robber

An attempted holdup at a Pulaski County gas station was interrupted by a "brave Samaritan" who inflicted life-threatening injuries on the suspect despite being pistol-whipped by the would-be robber, county Commonwealth's Attorney Justin Griffith said Thursday. David Lee Simpkins, 58, of New Castle was charged with armed robbery and was hospitalized with serious injuries, Griffith said. 

Watch Now: Related Video

7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Prompts Tsunami Warning For Alaska

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert