Roanoke lays out plans for spending pandemic relief money

The city set aside about $3 million of its CARES Act money to use for expenses related to reopening municipal facilities, such as purchasing supplies and personal protective equipment for employees and visitors to city hall and other buildings.

The remaining $5.6 million was combined with other funds, which included about $1 million in Emergency Solutions Grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, $450,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds from HUD specifically for small business support and $500,000 from the city’s economic development fund.

Within each of the four designated categories, the task force listed specific priorities. Money will be allocated for job training for people who lost work or were furloughed, and grants will be available for businesses. Economic support money also will be available for arts and culture programs and for tourism marketing.

To make the allocations more efficient and equitable, the city will partner with several nonprofits that already have programs that match with the task force’s priorities.

Cowell said that spreading money among many organizations will allow the city to return to the economic growth it was seeing before the pandemic.