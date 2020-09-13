 Skip to main content
Roanoke man dies from gunshot wound
A man who was shot Friday afternoon in Southeast Roanoke has died, Roanoke Police said Sunday.

Dontae Taylor, 22, of Roanoke, died following a shooting incident now being investigated as a homicide, according to police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline. No arrests have been made.

The shooting happened Friday. Police responded around 3:20 p.m. to the 2000 block of Indian Village Lane S.E., where officers located a man with a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with what were described as serious injuries.

The death is Roanoke’s 11th homicide of 2020, and the seventh fatal shooting.

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

