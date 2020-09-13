Roanoke man dies from gunshot wound

A man who was shot Friday afternoon in Southeast Roanoke has died, Roanoke Police said Sunday.
Dontae Taylor, 22, of Roanoke, died following a shooting incident now being investigated as a homicide, according to police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline. No arrests have been made.
The shooting happened Friday. Police responded around 3:20 p.m. to the 2000 block of Indian Village Lane S.E., where officers located a man with a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with what were described as serious injuries.
The death is Roanoke’s 11th homicide of 2020, and the seventh fatal shooting.
