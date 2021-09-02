Roanoke man guilty of malicious wounding for attack at Williamson Road game room

"I was in fear for my life," Dillard said, his voice choked with emotion as he testified.

After showing the security footage to the jury, however, Roanoke assistant prosecutor Andrew Stephens took issue with the fact that Quante Dillard can be seen leaving the room after his first retaliation, then returning again to deliver additional blows to the visibly injured Ames, before finally reaching down and searching through the fallen man's pockets.

"Those are not the actions of someone who's under the heat of passion," Stephens said. "Ames is lucky to be alive.

"If you continue to kick and hit and stomp on someone on the ground, the likely result is, he ain't never gonna get up."

Stephens said that after the attacks, another patron tried to resuscitate Ames and then rolled him over onto his chest to prevent him from choking on blood from his facial injuries.

Although subpoenaed as a witness, Ames did not appear for the trial.

"I think that was definitely a factor in the jury's ability to understand how injured he is," Stephens said. "Non-cooperation makes prosecution very difficult."

Quinton Dillard is charged in the same incident with malicious wounding, robbery and several firearms offenses and has a Sept. 14 trial date. During Quante Dillard's testimony Wednesday, he denied that his brother had a gun that day.

