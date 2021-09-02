Roanoke man guilty of malicious wounding for attack at Williamson Road game room

A jury this week concluded that a Roanoke man's retaliation to being sucker punched — which included stomping on his attacker's head repeatedly after his assailant had already fallen to the ground — left him guilty of malicious wounding.
Quante Martice Dillard, 36, will be sentenced by a judge later this year. In Virginia, malicious wounding can bring terms in prison of between five and 20 years.
He was charged alongside his brother, Quinton Maurice Dillard, following a Nov. 10 brawl at Sherie's Place, a Williamson Road smoke shop and game room.
Testimony during Wednesday's trial in Roanoke Circuit Court indicated that Quante Dillard was playing an electronic table game when he had words with a man named Ralph Edward Ames, whom he did not know. Ames hit Dillard first and then was knocked to the ground by a man prosecutors believe to be Quinton Dillard, who was also present.
Security video footage shows Ames lying flat on the floor as Quante Dillard and his companion kick, punch and stomp him. Prosecutors had argued that those actions constituted aggravated malicious wounding, which can bring up to a life sentence.
Defense attorney Brian Barnett argued that the offense was closer to unlawful wounding because Quante Dillard had been attacked by a stranger without warning and had reacted in the heat of passion, which would preclude the element of malice: "He freaked out. He snapped."
"I was in fear for my life," Dillard said, his voice choked with emotion as he testified.
After showing the security footage to the jury, however, Roanoke assistant prosecutor Andrew Stephens took issue with the fact that Quante Dillard can be seen leaving the room after his first retaliation, then returning again to deliver additional blows to the visibly injured Ames, before finally reaching down and searching through the fallen man's pockets.
"Those are not the actions of someone who's under the heat of passion," Stephens said. "Ames is lucky to be alive.
"If you continue to kick and hit and stomp on someone on the ground, the likely result is, he ain't never gonna get up."
Stephens said that after the attacks, another patron tried to resuscitate Ames and then rolled him over onto his chest to prevent him from choking on blood from his facial injuries.
Although subpoenaed as a witness, Ames did not appear for the trial.
"I think that was definitely a factor in the jury's ability to understand how injured he is," Stephens said. "Non-cooperation makes prosecution very difficult."
Quinton Dillard is charged in the same incident with malicious wounding, robbery and several firearms offenses and has a Sept. 14 trial date. During Quante Dillard's testimony Wednesday, he denied that his brother had a gun that day.