Roanoke mayor apologizes for Facebook comment about Patrick Henry High School team

Lea later deleted his comment and replaced it with a comment that read: "Congratulations Coach! I know you and the team have worked extra hard playing through this pandemic. This is a tremendous accomplishment! Keep going!"

Hedrick said that he accepted the mayor’s apology, but the coach added that he would support his players against criticism, even if intended as a joke.

“I accepted Mayor Lea’s apology and I appreciated the phone call,” Hedrick said. “I have always gotten along with Sherman Lea. He is a friend and supporter of the program. That’s why I was so surprised when the comment was made. It kind of discredited the work the players have put in, whether that was intended or not.”

Lea said he has long been supportive of city athletics, especially at the two high schools, PH and William Fleming. He pointed to the construction of a new field house at Patrick Henry, which was approved by the council last summer, as evidence of the city’s support for high school athletes.

"I cannot think of any council member who has been more involved in athletics," Lea said.