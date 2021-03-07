Roanoke memorial pays tribute to historic march while raising ongoing concerns

Ziglar dedicated her speech to U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who helped lead the march in Selma, and who died last summer at age 80.

"[Today] will be... the first time in 56 years that he has not been able to participate in marching across the Edmund Pettus Bridge," she said.

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea also spoke and asked those present to take individual action to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Go get that vaccine," Lea said, to applause.

"A half-a-million people have died. And are still dying," he said. "We've got to do our part. Get that shot in the arm. To make a difference. Because we need you."

In comments before the memorial, Perneller Chubb-Wilson, longtime president of the Roanoke Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, said Sunday's event was both a commemoration of the past, and an effort to highlight ongoing concerns.

"We had to do something today because they went through so much to make sure that we the people had a right to vote. Still, there is no justice," she said, and carried that thread into her speech.

She pushed for changes to Virginia's justice system, arguing that judges should be elected by popular vote, rather than by the General Assembly.