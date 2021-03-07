Roanoke memorial pays tribute to historic march while raising ongoing concerns

It's only about 220 steps from the curb of Salem Avenue to the base of downtown Roanoke's Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.
That puts the bridge which spans that distance at approximately one-tenth of a mile.
On Sunday afternoon, a crowd of roughly 80 people took that walk, and while it carried them only about a city block, their trek formed yet another facet in a far larger social mosaic, one that encompasses untold miles and which has extended now for 56 years.
The group was participating in a service, presented by the Roanoke Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, to memorialize the demonstrations that commenced Mar. 7, 1965.
On that day, some 600 marchers set out from Selma, Alabama, bound for the state capitol in Montgomery more than 50 miles away, in an effort to demand equal voting rights for Black people.
They famously made it to the edge of Selma where, while crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge, they were attacked by state troopers and deputies.
The violence that erupted led that day to become known as "Bloody Sunday," but the attention and outrage it drew was instrumental in prompting Congress, just five months later, to pass the Voting Rights Act of 1965, giving every American aged 21 and older the right to vote.
Locally, Roanokers have recognized that March 7 milestone for more than a decade now, but Sunday's memorial landed a year into a global pandemic and followed months of nationwide demonstrations over race-related issues.
It also came the same day President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing federal agencies to undertake steps to promote voting access.
Those elements were all reflected at Sunday's memorial in Roanoke, where participants wore masks and observed social distancing, some displayed signs and flags promoting "Black Lives Matter" and other causes, and speakers directly addressed current concerns.
"We are here today not only to commemorate, but to educate and to make aware of the importance of voting and racial equity," said Rev. Amy Hodge Ziglar of Roanoke's Mount Zion AME church.
"When doors close in our faces, when we are faced with opposing forces, we must think, not react with violence. We must use our intellect and continue movement in a nonviolent fashion," she told the crowd, stressing peaceful resolutions, voter education and registration, and voting restoration.
"I want to encourage you to keep on marching, to keep on pressing, to obtain and maintain all the rights that we deserve," she said. "The underlying thing is to keep it moving.
"The greatest march we can make is to the polls."
Ziglar dedicated her speech to U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who helped lead the march in Selma, and who died last summer at age 80.
"[Today] will be... the first time in 56 years that he has not been able to participate in marching across the Edmund Pettus Bridge," she said.
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea also spoke and asked those present to take individual action to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Go get that vaccine," Lea said, to applause.
"A half-a-million people have died. And are still dying," he said. "We've got to do our part. Get that shot in the arm. To make a difference. Because we need you."
In comments before the memorial, Perneller Chubb-Wilson, longtime president of the Roanoke Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, said Sunday's event was both a commemoration of the past, and an effort to highlight ongoing concerns.
"We had to do something today because they went through so much to make sure that we the people had a right to vote. Still, there is no justice," she said, and carried that thread into her speech.
She pushed for changes to Virginia's justice system, arguing that judges should be elected by popular vote, rather than by the General Assembly.
"There's too much of a 'good ol' boy' network, after all you-all are the ones that pay their salaries," Chubb-Wilson said. "Until we get justice in the courtroom, we don't have no justice."
She also said there was a need for greater oversight into social services: "We've got to check and see what is happening to our children."
In her closing, she advocated for those present to remain active regarding the causes in which they believe.
"Keep on keeping-on marching," Chubb-Wilson urged the crowd.
