Roanoke region flu, RSV infections down amid holiday COVID-19 spike

The Roanoke Valley has experienced a holiday season increase in COVID-19 infections, while flu and RSV infections continue to trend downward.

During a Tuesday news briefing, Dr. Cynthia Morrow, the health director for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Regional Health Districts, expressed hope that the reduction in flu and RSV cases signals that the worst of flu season has passed for the area.

“I hope that it means we’ve had an early peak in the flu season this year, and it will continue to get better,” Morrow said. “However, it is still way, way too early to tell.”

The COVID-19 spike marks an end to a recent downward trend during which, according to Morrow, the region averaged about 100 infections per week. Since then, the infection rate has steadily gone up, with the most recent post-holiday count amounting to 680 confirmed local infections, with 55 new hospitalizations.

There were 980 confirmed COVID-19 related hospitalizations across Virginia on Tuesday, the highest since February, when the omicron surge was loosening its grip on the state.

The spike was expected, following two years of similar holiday trends, Morrow said, adding: “Most of us have had big holiday gatherings.”

Statewide trends mirror those of the local health district. The amount of influenza in Virginia is on the decline. Patients seeking care for flu-like illness has dropped four weeks in a row.

But hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the state are rising. In the past month, they've doubled.

Patients older than 60 continue to make up the majority of COVID hospitalizations. Hospitals in Virginia saw their highest volume of COVID patients in January 2022, when, at its peak, there were roughly 3,700 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Deaths remain relatively low. There were 134 COVID-associated deaths in the state during the month of December, but deaths are a lagging indicator. The number of patients requiring care in the intensive-care unit are lower than previous waves, too.

Pulaskl and Giles counties and Radford city were listed this week by the Center for Disease Control as high transmission areas for COVID-19. The CDC classified other localities in the Roanoke and New River valleys as medium or low transmission areas.

The drop in RSV and flu infections are an encouraging sign after what Morrow called a “tough month” of November, when the two illnesses combined with COVID-19 created a 'tripledemic' of illnesses, with RSV in particular leading to overburdened children’s clinics.

While more recent COVID-19 variants, such as BQ 1.1, have begun to appear in Southwest Virginia, Morrow said that the newly evolved strains have become more contagious, instead of more severe.

How bad a surge Virginia could experience depends on the new variants and how transmissible and immune-resistant they are. The University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute predicts the number of COVID cases will peak in late January at anywhere from 3,400 to 10,000. There were about 2,400 statewide confirmed cases as of Tuesday.

Morrow said that, if the downward trend continues, and the holiday spike in COVID-19 infections doesn’t lead to a prlonged upward trend, the local department can address public health challenges that were deferred during the height of the pandemic.

“I’m hoping we might get a chance to do some of the things we really need to,” Morrow said. Things like substance use disorder continue to be huge issue in community health, and something we and our partners hope to focus on.”