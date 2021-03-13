 Skip to main content
Roanoke to hold remote public hearing about banning guns from city buildings, parks
Roanoke logo (copy)
Courtesy of City of Roanoke

Roanoke's city council has scheduled a public hearing on Monday, as members consider an ordinance that would ban firearms from city hall and other government buildings and city parks.

But in a COVID-19 necessity, the city is closing the meeting to the public, according to a news release. Those who wish to speak on the matter may do so via Zoom, or with a emailed comments.

Council members present and past have looked for at least the past four years to enact an ordinance prohibiting people from carrying guns inside the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, but past Republican majorities in Richmond blocked gun-related bills. 

Democrats won the Senate majority in 2019, two years after winning the House of Delegates and governor’s mansion. The city received the authority it sought last year, when the General Assembly passed and Gov. Ralph Northam signed a law allowing localities to prohibit guns on city property. It went into effect in July .

The council began to act in January, when it approved a public hearing. The ordinance had not been drafted then, but City Attorney Tim Spencer, in a letter to council members, wrote that an ordinance could alter city code and “prohibit the possession, carrying or transportation of firearms in certain municipal facilities.” 

The draft ordinance prohibits possession of firearms, ammunition or any firearms components from any buildings, parks, recreational buildings or community centers owned or controlled by the city. There are exceptions in the ordinance, including for law enforcement officers, military personnel on official duty, or private security personnel hired by the city.

The council is not required to hold a public hearing on this matter, but Mayor Sherman Lea said in January that city leaders should hear from citizens before voting on such a move.

The council will meet in its chambers at the municipal building, with the 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. sessions telecast live on RVTV Cox Channel 3 (rvtv.org), and live-streamed from the City's Facebook page, facebook.com/RoanokeVa. City spokeswoman Melinda Mayo said that the public hearing is set for the 7 p.m. session.

The Blacksburg Town Council in January voted 7-0 to ban carrying firearms in its municipal buildings and such public places as street festivals. It is the only other nearby locality to date to have taken such action.

Online public hearing

To speak, fill out an online form, bit.ly/RoaCityHall_hearing, by noon Monday. Each speaker will be allowed three minutes.

To register a public comment by email, message clerk@roanokeva.gov.

When filling out the form, indicate the phone number used to call into the meeting through Zoom. If the number listed does not match, you may not access the meeting.

When the clerk's office receives the form, it will share the Zoom meeting information, allowing participants to dial-in during the 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. session.

Questions? Email the clerk at the address above or call 853-2541.

— Source: roanokeva.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=1451

