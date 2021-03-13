Roanoke to hold remote public hearing about banning guns from city buildings, parks

Roanoke's city council has scheduled a public hearing on Monday, as members consider an ordinance that would ban firearms from city hall and other government buildings and city parks.

But in a COVID-19 necessity, the city is closing the meeting to the public, according to a news release. Those who wish to speak on the matter may do so via Zoom, or with a emailed comments.

Council members present and past have looked for at least the past four years to enact an ordinance prohibiting people from carrying guns inside the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, but past Republican majorities in Richmond blocked gun-related bills.

Democrats won the Senate majority in 2019, two years after winning the House of Delegates and governor’s mansion. The city received the authority it sought last year, when the General Assembly passed and Gov. Ralph Northam signed a law allowing localities to prohibit guns on city property. It went into effect in July .

The council began to act in January, when it approved a public hearing. The ordinance had not been drafted then, but City Attorney Tim Spencer, in a letter to council members, wrote that an ordinance could alter city code and “prohibit the possession, carrying or transportation of firearms in certain municipal facilities.”